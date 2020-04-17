Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Social Science (History - Chapter 1 The French Revolution). This is one of the most important chapters of CBSE 9th Syllabus and to score well in CBSE School exams, students should prepare this chapter well. Before going through the answers of these questions, students are first advised to read Chapter 1 The French Revolution of (Class 9 Social Science - History) NCERT textbook in Hindi & English.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Social Science: History - Chapter 1 The French Revolution:

Question 1: Describe the circumstances leading to the outbreak of revolutionary protest in France.

Main circumstances leading to the outbreak of revolutionary protest in France are:

- The population of France rose from about 23 million in 1715 to 28 million in 1789. This led to a rapid increase in the demand for foodgrains and an increase in the price of food. At that time, most workers were employed as labourers in workshops whose owner fixed their wages. But wages did not keep pace with the rise in prices. So the gap between the poor and the rich widened. Weather conditions such as drought or hail also affected production and led to a subsistence crisis.

- People get privilege based on birth and not based on merit. Most of the people belonging to the first and second estate had all the power and money and the majority of people depended at the mercy of this privileged class.

- Merchants and manufacturers, the third estate included professions such as lawyers or administrative officials. All of these were educated and believe that no group in society should be privileged by birth. Rather, a person's social position must depend on his merit.

- France supported thirteen American colonies to gain independence from Britain. This war led to scaling debt in France which burdened the public with new taxes.

Question 2: Which groups of French society benefited from the revolution? Which groups were forced to relinquish power? Which sections of society would have been disappointed with the outcome of the revolution?

Merchants, lawyers, peasants etc who were categorised into the third estate were most benefited from the revolution.The first and second estate people were forced to relinquish power. As these people have lost all their privileges were disappointed with the outcome of the revolution.

Question 3: Describe the legacy of the French Revolution for the peoples of the world during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The ideas of liberty and democratic rights were the most important legacy of the French revolution. These spread from France to the rest of Europe during the nineteenth century, where feudal systems were abolished. Colonised people reworked the idea of freedom from bondage into their movements to create a sovereign nation-state. Tipu Sultan and Rammohan Roy are two examples of individuals who responded to the ideas coming from Revolutionary France.

Question 4. Draw up a list of democratic rights we enjoy today whose origins could be traced to the French Revolution.

Some of the democratic rights that we enjoy today whose origins could be traced to the French Revolution are:

The list of democratic rights are

- Right to vote

- Freedom of press

- Freedom of speech

- Freedom of expression

- Abolition of slavery

- Right to liberty

- Right to property

- Right to security

- Right to education

Question 5: Would you agree with the view that the message of universal rights was beset with contradictions? Explain.

Women were disappointed that the Constitution of 1791 reduced them to passive citizens. They demanded the right to vote, to be elected to the Assembly and to hold political office. Only then, they felt, would their interests be represented in the new government. Women were ignored in the French constitution of 1791, which is a major contradiction with the view that the message of universal rights.

Question 6. How would you explain the rise of Napoleon?

In 1804, Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself Emperor of France. He set out to conquer neighbouring European countries, dispossessing dynasties and creating kingdoms where he placed members of his family.

Napoleon saw his role as a moderniser of Europe. He introduced many laws such as the protection of private property and a uniform system of weights and measures provided by the decimal system. Initially, many saw Napoleon as a liberator who would bring freedom for the people.

But soon the Napoleonic armies came to be viewed everywhere as an invading force. He was finally defeated at Waterloo in 1815.

Many of his measures that carried the revolutionary ideas of liberty and modern laws to other parts of Europe had an impact on people long after Napoleon had left.

