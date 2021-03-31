NCL Singrauli Result 2021 Out for Asst Foreman & Technician Posts @nclcil.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

NCL Singrauli Result 2021: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli has released the provisional result for the posts of Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee), Technician Fitter (Trainee) Cat.III Grade C & Technician Cat III on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli-nclcil.in.

As per the short notification released, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates on the basis of their performance in the written exam conducted on 27 December 2020.

The provisional Merit Panel for appointment of candidates against the notified vacancies of Supervisory and Technician posts excluding post of Accountant/ Cost Accountant T&S Gr A & Amin Grade D is published and uploaded on the official website.

The candidates are advised to report, with their original certificates and testimonials, as per the instructions provided in the provisional Appointment letter.

All such candidates appeared in the written examination for the posts including Assistant Foreman (Mechanical, E&T) (Trainee) Grade C & Technician Cat III against the advertisement number NCL/HQ/PD/Manpower/DR/2020-21/466 dated 10.07.2020 can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

