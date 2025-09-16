NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 Out (Official): Download Set Wise Maths and GAT Paper PDF

NDA 2 Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper PDF on its official website, upsc.gov.in, for the exam which was conducted on September 14, 2025. The NDA 2 exam 2025 was conducted for subjects such as mathematics and GAT in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM for the Mathematics paper. The afternoon shift was conducted between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM for the General Ability Test. The question papers are released in a PDF format and candidates can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the NDA Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSC NDA Question Paper 2025 PDF. UPSC NDA 2 Mathematics Question Paper 2025 PDF Download UPSC NDA 2 GAT Question Paper 2025 PDF Download NDA 2 Question Paper 2025: Overview The UPSC NDA 2 2025 exam was conducted offline (OMR-based) with 150 objective-type questions, carrying 150 questions in GAT and 120 questions in Mathematics. The exam was conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours each. Check the table below for the UPSC NDA 2 exam overview. NDA Mathematics Exam Pattern Paper I - Mathematics Total Marks 300 Marks Total No. of Questions 120 Marks awarded for Correct answer 2.5 marks Marks deducted for the wrong answer -0.83 Exam Duration 2.5 Hours General Ability Test Exam Pattern Paper-II- General Ability Test Total Marks 600 marks Total No. of Questions 150 English 50 General Knowledge 100 Marks for Incorrect Answer -1.33 marks Exam Duration 2.5 Hours