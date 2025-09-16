NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 Out (Official): Download Set Wise Maths and GAT Paper PDF

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 16, 2025, 16:54 IST

The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025, released on upsc.gov.in, includes Mathematics and General Ability Test papers from the September 14 exam. It helps candidates analyse topic weightage, difficulty level, and exam trends. Solving it in a timed setting boosts preparation, speed, and accuracy for future NDA attempts.

UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025
UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025

NDA 2 Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper PDF on its official website, upsc.gov.in, for the exam which was conducted on September 14, 2025. The NDA 2 exam 2025 was conducted for subjects such as mathematics and GAT in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM for the Mathematics paper. The afternoon shift was conducted between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM for the General Ability Test. The question papers are released in a PDF format and candidates can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the NDA Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSC NDA Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UPSC NDA 2 Mathematics Question Paper 2025

PDF Download

UPSC NDA 2 GAT Question Paper 2025

PDF Download

NDA 2 Question Paper 2025: Overview

The UPSC NDA 2 2025 exam was conducted offline (OMR-based) with 150 objective-type questions, carrying 150 questions in GAT and 120 questions in Mathematics. The exam was conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours each. Check the table below for the UPSC NDA 2 exam overview.

NDA Mathematics Exam Pattern

Paper I - Mathematics

Total Marks

300 Marks

Total No. of Questions

120

Marks awarded for Correct answer

2.5 marks

Marks deducted for the wrong answer

-0.83

Exam Duration

2.5 Hours

General Ability Test Exam Pattern

Paper-II- General Ability Test

Total Marks

600 marks

Total No. of Questions

150

English

50

General Knowledge

100

Marks for Incorrect Answer

-1.33 marks

Exam Duration

2.5 Hours

How to Download the UPSC NDA 2 2025 Question Paper?

Candidates can download the official question paper from the direct link provided above or by clicking or by following the simple steps listed below. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website

  • Visit the official website,upsc.gov.in
  • Go to Previous Year Paper section
  • Select the NDA 2 2025 Question Paper.
  • Download the PDF

How to Use the UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper for Preparation?

The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 is a strategic tool for candidates preparing to attempt it in upcoming years. By analysing the actual paper, candidates can identify high-frequency topics across subjects, which helps them to prioritise their study schedule.
Start by solving the question paper in a timed setting to simulate the real exam environment. This enhances candidates' speed and accuracy. The NDA 2 2025 question paper PDF provided insights into the exam pattern and difficulty level. Candidates can use it to track changes in question framing, weightage distribution, and emerging trends

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

