NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 Out (Official): Download Set Wise Maths and GAT Paper PDF

NDA 2 Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper PDF on its official website, upsc.gov.in, for the exam which was conducted on September 14, 2025. The NDA 2 exam 2025 was conducted for subjects such as mathematics and GAT in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM for the Mathematics paper. The afternoon shift was conducted between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM for the General Ability Test. The question papers are released in a PDF format and candidates can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the NDA Question Paper 2025 PDF.
UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSC NDA Question Paper 2025 PDF.
UPSC NDA 2 Mathematics Question Paper 2025
UPSC NDA 2 GAT Question Paper 2025
NDA 2 Question Paper 2025: Overview
The UPSC NDA 2 2025 exam was conducted offline (OMR-based) with 150 objective-type questions, carrying 150 questions in GAT and 120 questions in Mathematics. The exam was conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours each. Check the table below for the UPSC NDA 2 exam overview.
NDA Mathematics Exam Pattern
Paper I - Mathematics
Total Marks
300 Marks
Total No. of Questions
120
Marks awarded for Correct answer
2.5 marks
Marks deducted for the wrong answer
-0.83
Exam Duration
2.5 Hours
General Ability Test Exam Pattern
Paper-II- General Ability Test
Total Marks
600 marks
Total No. of Questions
150
English
50
General Knowledge
100
Marks for Incorrect Answer
-1.33 marks
Exam Duration
2.5 Hours
How to Download the UPSC NDA 2 2025 Question Paper?
Candidates can download the official question paper from the direct link provided above or by clicking or by following the simple steps listed below. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website
- Visit the official website,upsc.gov.in
- Go to Previous Year Paper section
- Select the NDA 2 2025 Question Paper.
- Download the PDF
How to Use the UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper for Preparation?
The UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper 2025 is a strategic tool for candidates preparing to attempt it in upcoming years. By analysing the actual paper, candidates can identify high-frequency topics across subjects, which helps them to prioritise their study schedule.
Start by solving the question paper in a timed setting to simulate the real exam environment. This enhances candidates' speed and accuracy. The NDA 2 2025 question paper PDF provided insights into the exam pattern and difficulty level. Candidates can use it to track changes in question framing, weightage distribution, and emerging trends
