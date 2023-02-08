NDA Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Out For 251 Group C Posts @ndacivrect.gov.in: Check Process To Download

National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has released the Admit Card for the various Group C posts on its official website-ndacivrect.gov.in. Check download link.

NDA Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Update: National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has released the Admit Card for the various Group C posts including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Painter, Civilian Motor Driver, Compositor-cum-Painter and others. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 251 Group C posts mentioned above can download NDA Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Update from the official website-ndacivrect.gov.in.

The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has send the Admit Card to their email/sms for these posts those who have shortlisted for the

All short listed candidates are required to report for the document verification and selection tests on scheduled date as mentioned on the official website. Candidates should note that there will be a short listing of candidates at each stage of the selection process.

Please note that candidates will be permitted to appear for written test only on the basis of scrutiny of all essential original documents. Thereafter, further shortlisted candidates will be permitted for Skill/Trade Test

Process To Download: NDA Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Update

Process To Download: NDA Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Update

Visit the official website of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla-https://ndacivrect.gov.in/ Go to the Flash News Section on the home page. Click on the link - ' ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN INTIMATED THROUGH SMS AND EMAIL ON 01 FEB 2023. SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES CAN DOWNLOAD THEIR ADMIT CARD FROM THEIR RESPECTIVE LOGIN/ EMAIL.' Now you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You will get the Admit Card and save the same for your future reference.

