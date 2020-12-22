NDMC Recruitment 2021 for 78 Guest Teacher Posts, Apply Online @ndmc.gov.in

NDMC Recruitment 2021: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Guest Teacher for the Academic Session 2020-2021 for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (Academics), Primary Teachers (Activity) and Laboratory Assistant in Navyug Schools of NDMC. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 January 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 21 December 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 January 2020
NDMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Guest Teacher - 78 Posts
NDMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Post Graduate Teacher (Biology/Hindi/English/Geography/Commerce/Mathematics/Sanskrit) - Candidates with a first-class master degree in the subject concerned with a high second class in B.Ed.
- Post Graduate Teacher (Fine Arts): Candidates holding Master’s Degree in Drawing and Painting/Art/Fine Art from a recognized Institute or first-class bachelor’s degree with fine art/art/drawing and painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years diploma from a recognized University OR Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination with minimum 05 years (Full time) First Class/07 years Part-time First Class Diploma/Fine Art/Painting/Drawing and Painting from a recognised institute/University.
- Post Graduate Teacher (Music): First Class M.A. (Music) OR Music of any recognised university OR Senior Secondary/Secondary along with 08 years First Class Diploma in Sangeet Alankar, Sangeet Kovid, Sangeet Parveen, Sangeet Nipun OR First Class B.A. in Music followed by a minimum of 02 years Diploma/Certificate in Music from an Institution recognised by a State/ Central Govt. OR Senior Secondary/Secondary with a minimum 7 /8 years First Class Diploma/Certificate in Music from an Institution recognised by a State/Central Govt. OR Sangeet/Nirtiya Visharad of Prachin Kala Kendra; J Chandigarh with First Class Graduation in any discipline.
- School Counsellor: First class Master's degree in Psychology and P.G. Diploma in Counselling with 3 years of experience of teaching in the subject concerned in Senior Secondary/Higher classes from a Govt./Recognised school.
Trained Graduate Teacher
- Sanskrit, Mathematics - High Second class Master's degree in the subject concerned having not less than 55% marks from a recognised University. High Second class Bachelor of Education (B.Ed .) Degree having not less than 55% marks.
Download NDMC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
NDMC Recruitment 2020 Apply Online
NDMC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Primary Teacher - not exceeding 30 years
- Trained Graduate Teacher - not exceeding 30 years
- Post Graduate Teacher - not exceeding 35 years
How to apply for NDMC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 January 2021. No other mode of application will be entertained. Applicants are strictly instructed not to send any hard copy of the application to this department.