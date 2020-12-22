NDMC Recruitment 2021 for 78 Guest Teacher Posts, Apply Online @ndmc.gov.in

How to apply for NDMC Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 January 2021. No other mode of application will be entertained. Applicants are strictly instructed not to send any hard copy of the application to this department.

What is the qualification required for NDMC Recruitment 2020-21?

The candidates must not be above 30 years of age for the post of Primary Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher while for the post of post graduate teacher, the upper age limit is 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

What is the last date for NDMC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 January 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NDMC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 78 vacancies have been announced for Guest Teacher for the Academic Session 2020-2021 for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (Academics), Primary Teachers (Activity) and Laboratory Assistant in Navyug Schools of NDMC.