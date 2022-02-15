NEEPCO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Trade Apprentice Post @neepco.co.in, Check Eligibility

NEEPCO has invited online application for the Trade Apprentice post on its official website. Check NEEPCO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has invited applications from 56 Trade Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 24 February 2022.

Candidates should note that selection will be based on merit as per mark secured in ITI course as mentioned against each Apprentice posts. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job :

NEEPCO- 02/ 2021-22

Important Dates for NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

‘Closing of online application (through NAPS portal): 17-02-2022

Last date of receipt of filled up applications via email: 24-02-2022

Vacancy Details for NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentice-56

Assam Gas Based Power Station

Electrician-08

Fitter/ Boiler Attendant-06

Plumber-1

Agartala Gas Based Power Station

Electrician-8

Fitter/ Boiler Attendant-04

Plumber-01

Doyang Hydro Power Station (DHPS), Wokha

Electrician-1

Fitter- 1

Kameng Hydro Power Station (KaHPS), West

Kameng

Electrician-2

Fitter-1

Plumber-1

Kopili Hydro Power Station (KHPS), Umrongso,

Dima Hasao

Electrician-5

Fitter-3

Plumber-1

NEEPCO Corporate Office, Brookland

Electrician-3

Tripura Gas Based Power Station

Electrician-5

Fitter/ Boiler Attendant-05

Eligibility Criteria for NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice: Class 10th Pass & ITI Trade Certificate Course from a recognized Institute

approved by the State Government / Central Government on or before the specified deadline.

How to Apply for NEEPCO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The Candidates must get themselves enrolled / registered with National Promotion Scheme (NAPS), through online enrolment at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and poses a valid enrolment ID generated after successful enrolment. After submitting the online application, the applicant should download the NEEPCO Apprenticeship Application Form FY 2021-22 (For ITI Trade) from the Corporation website, take a print out and fill up all the relevant information and send the duly filled form via email to neepco.apprentices21@gmail.com along with self-attested scan copies in PDF format of the relevant documents i.e. ITI Pass Certificate, Marksheet , Age Proof (HSLC Certificate or Birth Certificate), Caste /PwD Certificate so as to reach this office within the specified deadline i.e. 24-02-2022.