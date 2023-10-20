NEHU Result 2023 OUT on exams.nehu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Result PDF

NEHU Result 2023 OUT: North-Eastern Hill University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, and B.Sc (Nursing) on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

NEHU Result 2023: North-Eastern Hill University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A 2nd 4th sem, M.A Painting 2nd sem, and B.Sc (Nursing) 2nd sem, and other exams. North-Eastern Hill University Result 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal- exams.nehu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the NEHU results by their roll number.

NEHU Results 2023

As per the latest update, North-Eastern Hill University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- exams.nehu.ac.in.

North-Eastern Hill University Result 2023 Click here

How to check North-Eastern Hill University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, and B.Sc (Nursing), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NEHU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exams.nehu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the result section

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to North-Eastern Hill University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to download NEHU Results or various UG and PG courses.

Course Result Date Result Links Bachelor of Arts 2nd Semester 19-Oct-2023 Click here Bachelor of Arts 4th Semester 19-Oct-2023 Click here Painting 2nd Semester Regular 19-Oct-2023 Click here Bachelor of Science (Nursing) 2nd Semester 14-Oct-2023 Click here

Highlights of North-Eastern Hill University

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University located in Shillong, Meghalaya. It was established in the year 1973. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

NEHU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the School of Economics, Management, School of Education, School of Human & Environmental Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Life Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Social Sciences, School of Technology.