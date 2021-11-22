NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 57 Posts @ neigrihms.gov.in

NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has released job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for 57 Faculty Posts. Check detail here.

NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has released job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. Organization has invited applications for the 57 posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and others in various departments. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News( i.e. 10 January 2022).

Notification Details for NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021:

Advt No.-NEIGR-E.II/19/2004/Pt.XXIV DATED 05.11.2021

Important Date for NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Date of walk-in-interview:

Vacancy Details for NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Professor-13

Associate Professor-15

Assistant Professor-29

Eligibility Criteria for NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor:

A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act. A postgraduate qualification e.g. M.D/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.\ Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Associate Professor:

A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act. A postgraduate qualification e.g. M.D/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Six years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Assistant Professor:

A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing 2 qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act. A postgraduate qualification e.g. M.D/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can email their application in the prescribed form at neigri.eii@gmail.com on or before the last date of submission of application within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News( i.e. 10 January 2022).