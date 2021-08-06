NESTS Answer Key 2021 for MTS and Other Released @tribal.nic.in, Submit Objection

NESTS Answer Key 2021 for MTS Assistant Commissioner, Office Superintendent, Stenographer Grade – I, Stenographer Grade – II and Office Assistant has been released. Download From Here.

NESTS Answer Key 2021: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NETS) has released the answer key of the h Computer Based Test/Examination held for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Assistant Commissioner, Office Superintendent, Stenographer Grade – I, Stenographer Grade – II and Office Assistant. Candidates can download NESTS MTS Answer Key from the official website -tribal.nic.in.

The candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representation through online mode.

NESTS Answer Key Link is also given below. The candidates can download answer key and submit objection, directly, through the link below:

NESTS Answer Key Download Link 2021

NESTS has conducted the exam for recruitment of 18 Officers, officials and support staff. Selected candidates in the online will be called for Skill Test or Interview.

How to Download NESTS Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of NESTS i.e. tribal.nic.in

Scroll down and click on ‘Explore’ given under ‘Objection Management link - Recruitment of Officers, officials and support staff under NESTS’ of ‘What's New’ Section

Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Download NESTS Answer Key