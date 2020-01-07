New Delhi World Book Fair 2020: Check Dates, Timing, Theme and Other Details Here

The 28th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2020 is finally here. The fair was inaugurated on 4th January 2020 by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and will continue till 12th January 2020 in Pragati Maidan. Consisting books of every genre, the World Book Fair is organized by National Book Trust with the association of ITPO. Before visiting, read below and familiarize yourself with all the relevant details of the Delhi Book Fair.

New Delhi Book Fair 2020 Date, Time and Place

Book Fair Dates 4th January to 12th January 2020 Book Fair Time 11.00 am to 8.00 pm The venue of the World Book Fair Pragati Maidan- Blue Line Metro Station

New Delhi World Book Fair History

The book fair held in Delhi is one of the oldest after the Kolkata Book Fair. The first fair was held from 18th March to April 4th, 1972 and was inaugurated by V.V. Giri, then President of India. National Book Trust has been organizing the event since 2013 and making it one of the most prestigious fairs held in the city. Delhi World Book Fair is known to celebrate the diversity of books and attracts some of the major publishers and authors every year.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2020 Theme

This year’s book fair is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The theme of the book fair is ‘Gandhi: The Writers’ Writer’. The purpose of the theme is to celebrate various aspects of Gandhi’s life as a writer, editor, publisher, and journalist.

With the theme dedicated to Gandhi, the books will symbolize his influence on the growth of Indian literature as well as on the writers all around the world. Book lovers will also be able to enjoy an exhibition of 500 books in different languages both written by him or on him.

Events at New Delhi World Book Fair 2020

Like in the past, this year’s World Book Fair will also see events which will be one of the major attraction. Over 600 publishers from India as well as overseas will set up their stalls offering books in a variety of languages and genres. Some of the critically acclaimed writers such as Sudha Murthy, Anirban Ganguly, Madhulika Dutta as well as other writers will also be present at the Delhi Book Fair.

If you are planning on staying for an entire day, then seminars, book launch events, film screenings, and discussions are also scheduled to take place. As a special treat for children, book reading sessions, as well as creative writing sessions, are also planned with the purpose to promote reading among children and adults.

