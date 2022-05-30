Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NFC Admit Card 2022 (Update): UDC Exam on 5 June

NFC UDC exam is on 05 June 2022 Candidates can check exam details and admit card details from here.

Updated: May 30, 2022 13:08 IST
NFC Admit Card 2022
NFC Admit Card 2022

NFC Admit Card 2022: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) is conducting the exam for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on 05 June 2022 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 01 PM. Those who are appearing in NFC UDC Exam 2022 are required to download NFC UDC Admit Card 2022 from NFC official website i.e. www.nfc.gov.in. The candidates can check NFC Admit Card Updates by login into their account through the link given below:

NDC Login Link

The candidates will also receive an e-mail / SMS alert on their registered e-mail and mobile number respectively for downloading the Admit Card. Candidates may download the Admit Card from https://nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in through their registered User ID and Password as provided by them while submitting the online application.

“For any queries related to Admit Card and Roll number or issues relating to downloading Admit Cards, candidates may send mail to e-mail ID nfc.helpdesk@aptonline.in and also contact Helpline Number 7675066311.”

How to Download NFC Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of NFC - https://www.nfc.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'Recruitment' Link
  3. Now, click on 'Schedule of Level-I examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk, Post Code 21925 against Advt. No. NFC/02/2019'
  4. A PDF file will be opened
  5. You will find the link to download the admit card ' https://nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in'
  6. You are required to provide your details on this link
  7. Download NFC UDC Admit Card 2022

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.