NFC Admit Card 2022 (Update): UDC Exam on 5 June

NFC UDC exam is on 05 June 2022 Candidates can check exam details and admit card details from here.

NFC Admit Card 2022: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) is conducting the exam for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on 05 June 2022 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 01 PM. Those who are appearing in NFC UDC Exam 2022 are required to download NFC UDC Admit Card 2022 from NFC official website i.e. www.nfc.gov.in. The candidates can check NFC Admit Card Updates by login into their account through the link given below:

NDC Login Link

The candidates will also receive an e-mail / SMS alert on their registered e-mail and mobile number respectively for downloading the Admit Card. Candidates may download the Admit Card from https://nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in through their registered User ID and Password as provided by them while submitting the online application.

“For any queries related to Admit Card and Roll number or issues relating to downloading Admit Cards, candidates may send mail to e-mail ID nfc.helpdesk@aptonline.in and also contact Helpline Number 7675066311.”

How to Download NFC Admit Card 2022 ?