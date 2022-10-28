NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 345 Apprentice Post at nfc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)) has invited online application for the 345 Apprentice Post on its official website. Check NFC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has invited online application for the 345 Apprentice posts under the provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961 in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 05 November 2022.

Out of total 345 Apprentice Post, there are 119 vacancies are for Fitter, 74 for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), 27 for Electronics Mechanic, 26 for Electrician and others.

Applying candidates should note that the selection committees will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per the vacancies available on merit basis (percentage of marks of qualifying examination). Candidates should note that in case of tie, the percentage of marks of 10th /SSC shall be considered as tie-breaker.

Important Date NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 05 November 2022

Vacancy Details NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant)-07

Electrician- 26

Electronics Mechanic- 27

Fitter- 119

Instrument Mechanic- 6

Laboratory Assistant(Chemical Plant)- 8

Machinist -17

Chemical Plant Operator- 5

Turner- 27

Carpenter- 2

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)-74

Mechanic Diesel- 2

Plumber- 4

Welder-21

Eligibility Criteria NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

10th & ITI Pass in respective trades.

Process To Download: NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Visit to the official website of Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)-nfc.gov.in Go to the Recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link-Advertisement for Engagement of ITI Trade Apprentices for The Year 2022-23 available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download and save the NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Click Here For NFC Hyderabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply

Candidates are required to apply for these posts

through NAPS portal i.e., apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. All the required documents/certificates should be uploaded on portal. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.