NFL MT Result 2021 Out @nationalfertilizers.com, Download Managment Trainee Selection List for Interview

NFL MT Result 2021 Download: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released the result for the post of Management Trainee. NFL MT Selection has been prepared on the basis of information submitted in the online application form and marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 18 February 2021. Candidates can download NFL Result from the official website of NFL. i.e. nationalfertilizers.com.

NFL MT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download NFL Management Trainee Result, directly, through the link below:

NFL MT Result Download Link

All candidates whose registration number and name is available in the list are provisionally shortlisted for Personal Interview. NFL MT Interview Date, Time and Venue shall be intimated to the shortlisted candidates shortly though email.

It is made clear that the above candidates are provisionally shortlisted and their candidatures are subject to verification of documents and meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement

How to Download NFL MT Result 2021 ?