NFL MT Result 2021 Out @nationalfertilizers.com, Download Managment Trainee Selection List for Interview

NFL MT Result 2021 Out @nationalfertilizers.com, Download Managment Traineee Selection List for Interview
NFL MT Result 2021 Download: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released the result for the post of Management Trainee. NFL MT Selection has been prepared on the basis of information submitted in the online application form and marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 18 February 2021. Candidates can download NFL Result from the official website of NFL. i.e. nationalfertilizers.com.
NFL MT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download NFL Management Trainee Result, directly, through the link below:
All candidates whose registration number and name is available in the list are provisionally shortlisted for Personal Interview. NFL MT Interview Date, Time and Venue shall be intimated to the shortlisted candidates shortly though email.
It is made clear that the above candidates are provisionally shortlisted and their candidatures are subject to verification of documents and meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement
How to Download NFL MT Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com
- Click on 'Careers' then 'Recruitment in NFL'
- A new page will open where you are required to click on - 'Recruitment of Management Trainees in Technical Disciplines-2020
- It will redirect you to a new page where you will find the link to download the result, click on that link - 'List of candidates shortlisted for the interview for the post of Management Trainees in Technical disciplines'
- Download NFL MT Result PDF