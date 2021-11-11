Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NHAI Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Manager Posts, Apply Online @recruitment.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is hiring Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Details Here.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 18:57 IST
NHAI Recruitment 2021
NHAI Recruitment 2021

NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Online Applications are invited on recruitment.nta.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NHAI Recruitment 2021 latest by 29 November 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 29 November 2021

NHAI Deputy Manager Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 17 Posts

  • UR - 6
  • SC - 3
  • ST - 1
  • OBC (NCL) Central List only - 5
  • EWS - 2

NHAI Deputy Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts related Service of the Central Government or the State Government; and
  • Four years’ experience in Financial Accounting or Budgeting or Internal Audit or Contract Management or Fund Management or Disbursement in an organization of repute which should include atleast *prior experience of six months in Public Sector Undertaking or Government organization following ‘Double Entry Accounting System’.

NHAI Deputy Manager Age Limit:

35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

NHAI Deputy Manager Selection Process

Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification.

How to apply for NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on recruitment.nta.nic.in or http://www.nhai.gov.in.

NHAI Deputy Manager Notification Download

NHAI Deputy Manager Online Application Link

Job Summary
NotificationNHAI Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Manager Posts, Apply Online @recruitment.nta.nic.in
Last Date of SubmissionNov 29, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization NHAI
Education Qual CA/CS/ICWA
Functional Accounting/Audit
