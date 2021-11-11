NHAI Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Manager Posts, Apply Online @recruitment.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is hiring Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Details Here.

NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Online Applications are invited on recruitment.nta.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NHAI Recruitment 2021 latest by 29 November 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 29 November 2021

NHAI Deputy Manager Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 17 Posts

UR - 6

SC - 3

ST - 1

OBC (NCL) Central List only - 5

EWS - 2

NHAI Deputy Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts related Service of the Central Government or the State Government; and

Four years’ experience in Financial Accounting or Budgeting or Internal Audit or Contract Management or Fund Management or Disbursement in an organization of repute which should include atleast *prior experience of six months in Public Sector Undertaking or Government organization following ‘Double Entry Accounting System’.

NHAI Deputy Manager Age Limit:

35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

NHAI Deputy Manager Selection Process

Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification.

How to apply for NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on recruitment.nta.nic.in or http://www.nhai.gov.in.

NHAI Deputy Manager Notification Download

NHAI Deputy Manager Online Application Link