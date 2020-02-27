NHM Amravati Recruitment 2020, 348 Vacancies for Yoga Instructor Posts

NHM Amravati Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Amravati, Maharashtra has invited applications Yoga Instructor Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for NHM Yoga Instructor Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 29 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application – 29 February 2020 till 05:00 PM

Exam Date – 02 March 2020

NHM Amravati Vacancy Details

Yoga Instructor – 348 Posts

Pay:

Rs. 500/- per Yoga Session

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Amravati Yoga Instructor Posts



Educational Qualification:

YCB Certified Yoga Professionals Level/Yoga lnstructor/ YCB Certified Yoga Professionals Level 2 - Yoga Teacher/P.G.D. in Yoga Therapy - 1 year/Diploma in Yoga Education/B.A./M.A in Yoga

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Amravati Yoga InstructorJobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply for the postsin the prescribed format on or before from 27 February to 29 February 2020.

NHM Amravati Yoga Instructor Recruitment Notification PDF

