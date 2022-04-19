NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nhmharyana.gov.in: Download Link Here

NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana at its website nhmharyana.gov.in. Download Here.

NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2022 Download: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs). Candidates who have applied for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2022 can download NHM Haryana Admit Card from official website using their application number or roll number and date of birth. They are also facilitated with the NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card Link below:

NHM Haryana CHO Exam is scheduled to be held on 24 April 2022 at Chandigarh / Panchkula 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 22 April 2022, to know your Exact Examination Centre Address details.

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Document Verification & Counseling and Signing of for Surety Bond which is scheduled from 02 to 17 May 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at NHM SHQ Panchkula.

How to Download NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NHM Haryana - http://nhmharyana.gov.in Click on the link flashing on the homepage‘Advt. No. 1/2021-22(HWC-CP)/672 Dated 20.03.2022 regarding 787 Posts of Mid-Level- Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) on Contract basis under National Health Mission, Haryana’ A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card’ Click on ‘Download Admit Card (Application No.)’ or ‘Download Admit Card (Roll No)’ Enter your details Download Haryana CHO Admit Card

NHM Haryana CHO Exam Pattern:

The exam will be held on OMR sheets. The duration of the exam is 2 hours, which will be tentatively based on the below-given syllabus and Programmatic Information:



BAMS, Basic BSc Nursing & Post-Basis BSc Nursing Syllabus of CCIM and INC - Upto 60%

General Knowledge & Current Affairs - Upto 10%

Reasoning & Mathematics Aptitude - Upto 10%

Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health+ Adolescents (RMANCH+) and all National Health Programmes covered under NHM - Upto 10%

MLHPs Course integrated in the BSc Nursing & Post-Basic BSc Nursing Curriculum, as per Circular/Notifications (2019) issued by Indian Nursing Council (New Delhi) - Upto 10%



The State Health Society (Haryana) had invited applications for filling up 787 vacancies (771 New + 16 Backlog)* of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) on contract basis under National Health Mission (NHM) for providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care Services at “Sub Center level Health & Wellness Centers” (SC-HWC) being upgraded under Ayushman Bharat in 18 Districts,