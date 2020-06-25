NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment 2020 for 1356 MLHP (Mid-Level Health Provider) Posts, Apply Online @karunadu.karnataka.gov.in

NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM Karnataka) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs). NHM Karnataka Online Application are available on the official website of Govt of Karnataka i.e. karunadu.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before 21 July 2020

A total of 1356 vacancies are available in Health Sub Centre including Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Gadag, Shivmogga, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote & Vijayapura District.

The candidates can check more details on NHM Karanataka Recruiment 2020 for 1356 Nurse Posts below

Notification details

Notification No.: HFW/NHM/ UHC/MLHP Recruitment/06/2020-21

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 June 2020

Last Date of Application: 21 July 2020

Written Test and Result declaration – 02 August 2020

Original Documents Verification for selected candidates – 04 August 2020

NHM Karnataka Vacancy Details

Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs) - 1356 Posts

Salary:

Consolidated remuneration of Rs.24200/- + up to Rs.8000/- (incentive based on performance) per month

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Karnataka Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized/University Registered with State Nursing Council recognized by KNC/INC.

Only those candidates who have passed Kannada subject in matriculation standard are eligible to apply.

NHM Karnataka Nurse Age Limit:

35 years in case of General category.

40 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and Category-I.

38 years in case of candidates belonging to Category-II (a), II (b), III (a) and III (b) of other backward classes.

40 years in case of Ex-serviceman, war widow, physical Challenge Persons

NHM Karnataka Nurse Selection Process



The selection will be done on the basis of exam. The examination will be online in objective type for 90 minutes. The number of questions will be 80,and against which totally 100 marks will be allotted.

NHM Karnataka Nurse Notification PDF

NHM Karnataka Nurse Online Application Link

How to Apply for NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can apply to the post on official website by following steps: