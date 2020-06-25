NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment 2020 for 1356 MLHP (Mid-Level Health Provider) Posts, Apply Online @karunadu.karnataka.gov.in

NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM Karnataka) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs). NHM Karnataka Online Application are available on the official website of Govt of Karnataka i.e. karunadu.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before 21 July 2020
A total of 1356 vacancies are available in Health Sub Centre including Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Gadag, Shivmogga, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote & Vijayapura District.
The candidates can check more details on NHM Karanataka Recruiment 2020 for 1356 Nurse Posts below
Notification details
Notification No.: HFW/NHM/ UHC/MLHP Recruitment/06/2020-21
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 24 June 2020
- Last Date of Application: 21 July 2020
- Written Test and Result declaration – 02 August 2020
- Original Documents Verification for selected candidates – 04 August 2020
NHM Karnataka Vacancy Details
Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs) - 1356 Posts
Salary:
Consolidated remuneration of Rs.24200/- + up to Rs.8000/- (incentive based on performance) per month
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Karnataka Nurse Posts
Educational Qualification:
- B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized/University Registered with State Nursing Council recognized by KNC/INC.
- Only those candidates who have passed Kannada subject in matriculation standard are eligible to apply.
NHM Karnataka Nurse Age Limit:
- 35 years in case of General category.
- 40 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and Category-I.
- 38 years in case of candidates belonging to Category-II (a), II (b), III (a) and III (b) of other backward classes.
- 40 years in case of Ex-serviceman, war widow, physical Challenge Persons
NHM Karnataka Nurse Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of exam. The examination will be online in objective type for 90 minutes. The number of questions will be 80,and against which totally 100 marks will be allotted.
NHM Karnataka Nurse Notification PDF
NHM Karnataka Nurse Online Application Link
How to Apply for NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply to the post on official website by following steps:
- Candidates should visit official website i.e. http://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw
- Applicants should read the official notification.
- Then you must click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.
- Then fill the online application form.
- Upload your scanned passport size photo, respective certificate, and signature in the online form.
- Then fill, you’re your Personnel details in the form
- Applicants should recheck the information which they have filled in the online application form.
- After that, candidates can click on the ‘submit’ button.
- Then take a print out of application form for future Reference for NHM Jobs 2020.