NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Notification released for various posts including MO and other @nhmmp.gov.in, Download PDF

National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has released notification for various posts including MO, PGMO on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2021 can visit on the official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh-nhmmp.gov.in.

As per the notification released, National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has uploaded the walk in interview vacancy list date 10.03.2021 on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2021.

As per the details notification released, candidates can get the details of the MH Vacancy - Specialists (Anaesthetist, Gynaecologist), LMO, Radiologist for Delivery Points and MOs & SNs for DH Obst. ICU/HDU on the short notification.

Candidates can get the details number of vacancies for MO/PGMO in various part of the state as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can get the details of the vacancies and other with the PDF available on the official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh. You can get the PDF also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for NHM MP Recruitment 2021 for various posts including MO/Specialist





How to Download: NHM MP Recruitment 2021 for various posts including MO/Specialist

Visit to the official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh-nhmmp.gov.in

Go to the Vacancy Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-NHM/MO PGMO walk in interview vacancy list date 10.03.2021 available on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the details link of-walk in interview vacancy list date 10.03.2021.

Candidates are advised to download and save the same for future reference.

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

WBPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates