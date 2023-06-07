NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: 2877 Vacancies Notified, Check Eligibility

NHM MP is hiring 2877 Vacancies Check Detailed Notification, Vacancies, Application Link, and How to Apply Here.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh (MP) published the notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online from June 13, 2023. The last date for submitting the application is July 4, 2023.

A total of 2877 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Out of the total, 2589 vacancies are for female candidates and 288 vacancies are for male candidates.

The candidates can check more details regarding NHM MP Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process and other details in the notification below.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization National Health Mission (NHM), MP Name of the Post Staff Nurse Number of Vacancies 2877 NHM MP Staff Nurse Registration Dates June 13 to July 4, 2023 Apply Mode Online Official Website www.nhmmp.gov.in

NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can check the details on NHM MP Recruitment 2023 by clicking on the notification link given below:

NHM MP Notification Download Click Here

Important Date NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023

The online registration will start on 13 June 2023. Students can check all the important in the table below:

Starting Date of Application 13 June 2023 Last Date of Application 04 July 2023

NHM MP Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023

NHM MP Staff Nurse Female - 2589 Posts

NHM MP Staff Nurse Male - 288 Posts

Eligibility Criteria NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

NHM MP Staff Nurse Female: B.Sc Nursing or GNM Candidates should be 12th passed with Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Registered with MP Nursing Council.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Male: B.Sc Nursing. Candidates should be 12th passed with Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Registered with MP Nursing Council.

Age Limit:

21 to 43 years

NHM MP Staff Nurse Salary:

Rs. 20000/-

How To Apply NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 ?



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-www.mponline.gov.in from 13 June to 04 July 2023.