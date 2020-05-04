NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020: 458 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Other Posts

NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Nagpur has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, AYUSH MO, Medical Officer, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Surgeon,X-Ray Technician, Hospital Manager, ECG Technician for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 May 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 04 May 2020
NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 458
- Staff Nurse - 138 Posts
- Physician - 36
- Anaesthetist - 28
- Paediatrician - 8 Posts
- Surgeon - 8 Posts
- Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - 8 Posts
- Palliative Care Physician - 8 Posts
- Medical Officer - 69
- AYUSH MO - 45 Posts
- Hospital Manager - 23 Posts
- X-Ray Technician - 18 Posts
- ECG Technician - 18 Posts
- Lab Technician - 18 Posts
- Pharmacist - 33 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, MO, Lab Technician and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course/B.Sc.Nursing
- Physician - MD (Medicine)
- Anaesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia
- Paediatrician - DCH/MD (Paediatrician)
- Surgeon - MS (Surgeon)
- Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - DGO/MD (Gynaecologist)
- Palliative Care Physician - MD (Medicine)
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- AYUSH MO - BAMS/ BUMS
- Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with one year Experience of Hospital Administration
- X-Ray Technician - X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/ Biology and Experience of ECG Technician at least One Year
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT from Govt. Recognised Institute
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B. Pharm
Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20000/- per month
- Physician - Rs. 75000/- per month
- Anaesthetist - Rs. 75000/- per month
- Paediatrician - Rs. 75000/- per month
- Surgeon - Rs. 75000/- per month
- Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - Rs. 75000/- per month
- Palliative Care Physician - Rs. 75000/- per month
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/- per month
- AYUSH MO - Rs. 30000/- per month
- Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/- per month
- X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month
- ECG Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month
- Lab Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month
- Pharmacist -Rs. 17000/- per month
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates may apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to nmcngpcovid19@gmail.com on or before 05 May 2020.
Download NHM Nagpur Recruitment Notification PDF