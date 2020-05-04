NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020: 458 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Other Posts

NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Nagpur has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, AYUSH MO, Medical Officer, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Surgeon,X-Ray Technician, Hospital Manager, ECG Technician for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 04 May 2020



NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 458

Staff Nurse - 138 Posts

Physician - 36

Anaesthetist - 28

Paediatrician - 8 Posts

Surgeon - 8 Posts

Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - 8 Posts

Palliative Care Physician - 8 Posts

Medical Officer - 69

AYUSH MO - 45 Posts

Hospital Manager - 23 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 18 Posts

ECG Technician - 18 Posts

Lab Technician - 18 Posts

Pharmacist - 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, MO, Lab Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course/B.Sc.Nursing

Physician - MD (Medicine)

Anaesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia

Paediatrician - DCH/MD (Paediatrician)

Surgeon - MS (Surgeon)

Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - DGO/MD (Gynaecologist)

Palliative Care Physician - MD (Medicine)

Medical Officer - MBBS

AYUSH MO - BAMS/ BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with one year Experience of Hospital Administration

X-Ray Technician - X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/ Biology and Experience of ECG Technician at least One Year

Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT from Govt. Recognised Institute

Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B. Pharm

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20000/- per month

Physician - Rs. 75000/- per month

Anaesthetist - Rs. 75000/- per month

Paediatrician - Rs. 75000/- per month

Surgeon - Rs. 75000/- per month

Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - Rs. 75000/- per month

Palliative Care Physician - Rs. 75000/- per month

Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/- per month

AYUSH MO - Rs. 30000/- per month

Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/- per month

X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month

ECG Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month

Lab Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month

Pharmacist -Rs. 17000/- per month

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates may apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to nmcngpcovid19@gmail.com on or before 05 May 2020.

Download NHM Nagpur Recruitment Notification PDF