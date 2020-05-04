Study at Home
NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020: 458 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Other Posts

National Health Mission, Nagpur has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, AYUSH MO, Medical Officer, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Surgeon,X-Ray Technician, Hospital Manager, ECG Technician  for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 May 2020.

May 4, 2020 19:32 IST
Important Date

Last Date of Application - 04 May 2020

NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 458

  • Staff Nurse - 138 Posts
  • Physician - 36
  • Anaesthetist - 28
  • Paediatrician - 8 Posts
  • Surgeon - 8 Posts
  • Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - 8 Posts
  • Palliative Care Physician - 8 Posts
  • Medical Officer - 69
  • AYUSH MO - 45 Posts
  • Hospital Manager - 23 Posts
  • X-Ray Technician - 18 Posts
  • ECG Technician - 18 Posts
  • Lab Technician - 18 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, MO, Lab Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course/B.Sc.Nursing
  • Physician - MD (Medicine)
  • Anaesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia
  • Paediatrician - DCH/MD (Paediatrician)
  • Surgeon - MS (Surgeon)
  • Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - DGO/MD (Gynaecologist)
  • Palliative Care Physician - MD (Medicine)
  • Medical Officer - MBBS
  • AYUSH MO - BAMS/ BUMS
  • Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with one year Experience of Hospital Administration
  • X-Ray Technician - X-Ray Technician  
  • ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/ Biology and Experience of ECG Technician at least One Year
  • Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT from Govt. Recognised Institute
  • Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B. Pharm

Salary:

  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 20000/- per month
  • Physician - Rs. 75000/- per month
  • Anaesthetist - Rs. 75000/- per month
  • Paediatrician - Rs. 75000/- per month
  • Surgeon - Rs. 75000/- per month
  • Obstetrician/Gynaecologist - Rs. 75000/- per month
  • Palliative Care Physician - Rs. 75000/- per month
  • Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/- per month
  • AYUSH MO - Rs. 30000/- per month
  • Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/- per month
  • X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17000/-  per month
  • ECG Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month
  • Lab Technician - Rs. 17000/- per month
  • Pharmacist -Rs. 17000/- per month

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates may apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to nmcngpcovid19@gmail.com  on or before 05 May 2020.

Download NHM Nagpur Recruitment Notification PDF

 

 

 

 

 

