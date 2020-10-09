NHM Palghar Recruitment 2020: 121 Vacancies for MO and Other Posts

NHM Palghar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), District Health Society, Palghar, Maharashtra has invited the applications for the post of Physician, Anesthetist and Medical Officer for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty on temporary basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through offline mode in the prescribed format from 08 October to 23 October 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 3 October 2020.
NHM Palghar Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 121
- Physician - 24 Posts
- Anesthetist - 21 Posts
- Medical Officer - 76 Posts
Salary:
- Physician - Rs 75,000/- + Performance
- Anesthetist - Rs 75,000/- + Performance
- Medical Officer MBBS - Rs 60,000/-
- Medical Officer (BAMS/BUMS/ BDS)- Rs 28,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Physician, Anesthetist and MO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Physician - MD (Medicine).
- Anasthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia.
- Medical Officer: MBBS Degree.
- Medical Officer - BAMS/BUMS/ BDS
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment for Physician, Anesthetist and MO Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.
NHM Palghar Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF