NIDMP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Engineer, Design Instructor and others@nidmp.ac.in, Check Eligibility

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification: National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has published job notification in the Employment News (16-22 October) 2021 for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Design Instructor, Deputy Engineer, Technical Assistant and others. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2021 on or before 04 November 2021.

Notification Details for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification:

NIDMP/Rectt./Tech./2021/01 dated 01.10.2021

Important Date for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 November 2021

Vacancy Details for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification:

Associate Senior Technical Instructor-02

Associate Senior Design Instructor-01

Design Instructor-01

Deputy Engineer (Electrical)-01

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-01

Assistant Engineer (IT)-01

Supervisor (Electrical/Security)-01

Technical Assistant-03

Eligibility Criteria for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Associate Senior Technical Instructor-Degree or Diploma in the relevant subject from a recognized institution.

Associate Senior Design Instructor-A Degree or Dioploma in the relevant discipline/ subject from a recognized institution.

Design Instructor-3 Years Diploma in relevant disciplines/areas/subject from a recognized institution.

Deputy Engineer (Electrical)-A degree in Electrical Engineering from University/ Institute or repute.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-A degree in Civil Engineering from University/Institute of repute.

Assistant Engineer (IT)-Degree in Computer Engineering or equivalent.

Supervisor (Electrical/Security)-SSC with ITI electrical trade from a recognizes institution.

Technical Assistant- SSC with ITI electrical trade from a recognized institution.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification and others information for these posts.

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed application form, available on NID MP website www.nidmp.ac.in on or before 04 November 2021.