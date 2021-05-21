NIFT Group C Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Jr Assistant, Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @nift.ac.in

NIFT Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar has invited applications for the recruitment of various Group C posts such as Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Driver, Lab Assistant, Junior Assistant, Assistant Warden, Assistant, Machine Mechanic and Driver. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website nift.ac.in from 22 May to 21 June 2021.

Important Dates

Date of Commencement for submission of online application - 22 May 2021 Last Date for submission of online applications = 21 June 2021 (05:30 PM)

NIFT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 18

Steno Grade-III - 01 Assistant (Finance & Accounts) - 01 Assistant Warden (Female) - 01 Machine Mechanic - 01 Library Assistant - 01 Junior Assistant - 02 Lab Assistant(FD) - 01 Lab Assistant(FC) - 01 Lab Assistant(IT) - 01 Driver - 01 Multi Tasking Staff- MTS - 07

Eligibility Criteria for NIFT Group C Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Steno Grade-III- Graduate from a recognized University/ Institute. II. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in shorthand and 40wpm in typing III. Minimum 2 years’ experience in Govt./ Semi-Govt./ State Govt/UT/Autonomous Organization/PSU. IV. Proficiency in Computer Operation. Assistant (Finance & Accounts) - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from recognized University / Institution with two years’ experience in Finance and Accounts matters. Or Master’s Degree in Commerce from recognized University / Institution with one year experience in Finance and Accounts matters Assistant Warden (Female) - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution. One year experience as Assistant Warden in an educational institution under Central Government/State Government/Autonomous Bodies. Machine Mechanic - Recognized ITI Diploma (at least one year duration) as fitter or in maintenance of machines with one year experience in repair and maintenance of cutting/sewing/finishing machines in garment industry. Or 3 Recognized Certificate (at least six months duration) from ITI as Fitter recognized by Government or its equivalent with three year experience in repair and maintenance of cutting/sewing/finishing machines in garment industry Library Assistant - Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with diploma in Library Science OR Bachelors’ Degree in Library Science from recognized University/Institution. At least one year working experience in a wellestablished Library Junior Assistant - Passed 10+2 examination from a Board or its equivalent recognized by the Government. A typing speed of 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi. Computer proficiency Driver - At least 10th class pass from a Board or its equivalent recognized by the Government. Possession of the requisite driving license for twowheeler/three-wheeler/Light Motor Vehicle/Heavy Motor Vehicle. Should have at least 2 years’ experience in driving Light / Heavy Motor Vehicle. Should be fully conversant with traffic regulations and able to read and write in Hindi and English Multi Tasking Staff- MTS - Passed 10th class from a Board or its equivalent recognized by the Government

Age Limit:

27 years

Selection Procedure for NTPC Group C Posts

The selection of the candidate shall be purely on merit list. The Merit list will be drawn on the basis of Written-Test consists of Multiple Choice Questions & Skill-Test (wherever applicable)

How to Apply for NIFT Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post on official website https://nift.ac.in/srinagar/careers.

NIFT Notification

NIFT Website