NIHFW Recruitment 2020 for Sr. Consultant, Senior Research Officer and Research Assistant Post

NIHFW Recruitment 2020: The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) has invited applications for the post of Sr. Consultant, Senior Research Officer and Research Assistant. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 19 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 May 2020 by 04:00 p.m

Interview Date - 20 May 2020 from 02:00 p.m. onwards

National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) Sr. Consultant, Senior Research Officer and Research Assistant Vacancy Details

Sr. Consultant (Public Health)-2 Posts

Senior Research Officer - 2 Posts

Research Assistant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Sr. Consultant, Senior Research Officer and Research Assistant

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Consultant (Public Health) - MD (Community Medicine/ Preventive & Social Medicine/ Community Health Administration). 6 years post MD experience of Teaching/ Training/ Research.

Senior Research Officer - Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Public Health. Minimum 2 Years’ experience after Post Graduate Degree or 4 Years’ experience after Post Graduation Diploma in Public Health.

Research Assistant - Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Public Health. 2 years experience after Post Graduation/ Diploma in Public Health. Fresh candidates can apply.

Salary:

Sr. Consultant (Public Health) - Rs. 1,20,000 to 1,50,000 per month

Senior Research Officer - Rs. 70,000 to 1,00,000 per month

Research Assistant - Rs. 30,000 to 50,000 per month

Selection Process for Sr. Consultant, Senior Research Officer and Research Assistant Post

The short-listed candidates will be informed by e-mail/phone-call for the interview scheduled on 20 May 2020.

How to Apply for NIHFW Sr. Consultant, Senior Research Officer and Research Assistant Posts ?

Applications to be submitted by e-mail to dd_a@nihfw.org or info@nihfw.org latest by 19 May 2020 by 04:00 p.m.