NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 34 Accounts/ Administrative Assistant, IT Coordinator & Other Posts

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts/Administrative Assistant, IT Coordinator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 20 June 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2020
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Accounts/ Administrative Assistant- 01 Post
- Administrative Coordinator - 01 Post
- IT Coordinator-01 Post
- IT Maintenance Officer- 01 Post
- IT Officers - 02 posts
- Media Coordinator - 01 post
- Project Officers - Lawyer - 3 Posts
- Research Officer - 2 Posts
- Psychiatrist- 4 Posts
- Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists - 06 Posts
- Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers - 07 Posts
- Technical & Operational Lead - 01 Post
- Thematic Lead - 4 Posts
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Accounts/ Administrative Assistant, Administrative Coordinator - Candidates holding bachelors Degree in BA/B.Com/BCA/BBA can apply to the post.
- IT Coordinator- B.E. / B. Tech. in CS / IT, Masters in IT / CS
- IT Maintenance Officer- B.E. / B. Tech. in IT/ computer science from any recognized University.
- IT Officers - B.E. / B. Tech. in CS / IT, Masters in IT
- Media Coordinator - Candidates holding a Degree in Mass Media and Communication/Journalism/Media or related field.
- Project Officers - Lawyer - Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychologist.
- Research Officer - Master’s Degree, in Social Work/ Public Health/ Psychology or LLB b.
- Psychiatrist- MD Psychiatry, preferably with a super speciality such as DM, PhD.
- Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists - Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers, Technical & Operational Lead, Thematic Lead - Masters Degree (or higher), in Psychology, Social Work, Public Health, Education or LLB.
Age Limit
- Accounts/ Administrative Assistant- 30 years
- Administrative Coordinator - 65 years
- IT Coordinator-40 years
- IT Maintenance Officer, IT Officers - 35 years
- Media Coordinator - 45 years
- Project Officers - Lawyer, Research Officer - 30 years
- Psychiatrist- 45 years
- Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists, Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers - 32 years
- Technical & Operational Lead - 50 years
- Thematic Lead - 45 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can send applications to docshekharseshadri@gmail.com on or before 07 Jul 2020, along with the relevant documents.