NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 34 Accounts/ Administrative Assistant, IT Coordinator & Other Posts

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at nimhans.ac.in for various posts. Candidates with the requisite qualification can apply to the posts on or before 7 July 2020.

Jun 22, 2020 19:10 IST
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts/Administrative Assistant, IT Coordinator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 20 June 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2020

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Accounts/ Administrative Assistant- 01 Post
  • Administrative Coordinator - 01 Post
  • IT Coordinator-01 Post
  • IT Maintenance Officer- 01 Post
  • IT Officers - 02 posts
  • Media Coordinator - 01 post
  • Project Officers - Lawyer - 3 Posts
  • Research Officer - 2 Posts
  • Psychiatrist- 4 Posts
  • Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists - 06 Posts
  • Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers - 07 Posts
  • Technical & Operational Lead - 01 Post
  • Thematic Lead - 4 Posts

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Accounts/ Administrative Assistant, Administrative Coordinator - Candidates holding bachelors Degree in BA/B.Com/BCA/BBA can apply to the post.
  • IT Coordinator- B.E. / B. Tech. in CS / IT, Masters in IT / CS
  • IT Maintenance Officer- B.E. / B. Tech. in IT/ computer science from any recognized University.
  • IT Officers - B.E. / B. Tech. in CS / IT, Masters in IT
  • Media Coordinator - Candidates holding a Degree in Mass Media and Communication/Journalism/Media or related field.
  • Project Officers - Lawyer -  Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychologist.
  • Research Officer - Master’s Degree, in Social Work/ Public Health/ Psychology or LLB b.
  • Psychiatrist- MD Psychiatry, preferably with a super speciality such as DM, PhD.
  • Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists - Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers, Technical & Operational Lead, Thematic Lead - Masters Degree (or higher), in Psychology, Social Work, Public Health, Education or LLB.

Age Limit

  • Accounts/ Administrative Assistant- 30 years
  • Administrative Coordinator - 65 years
  • IT Coordinator-40 years
  • IT Maintenance Officer, IT Officers - 35 years
  • Media Coordinator - 45 years
  • Project Officers - Lawyer, Research Officer - 30 years
  • Psychiatrist- 45 years
  • Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists, Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers - 32 years
  • Technical & Operational Lead - 50 years
  • Thematic Lead - 45 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can send applications to docshekharseshadri@gmail.com on or before 07 Jul 2020, along with the relevant documents.

