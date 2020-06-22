NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 34 Accounts/ Administrative Assistant, IT Coordinator & Other Posts

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts/Administrative Assistant, IT Coordinator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 20 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2020

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Accounts/ Administrative Assistant- 01 Post

Administrative Coordinator - 01 Post

IT Coordinator-01 Post

IT Maintenance Officer- 01 Post

IT Officers - 02 posts

Media Coordinator - 01 post

Project Officers - Lawyer - 3 Posts

Research Officer - 2 Posts

Psychiatrist- 4 Posts

Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists - 06 Posts

Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers - 07 Posts

Technical & Operational Lead - 01 Post

Thematic Lead - 4 Posts

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Accounts/ Administrative Assistant, Administrative Coordinator - Candidates holding bachelors Degree in BA/B.Com/BCA/BBA can apply to the post.

IT Coordinator- B.E. / B. Tech. in CS / IT, Masters in IT / CS

IT Maintenance Officer- B.E. / B. Tech. in IT/ computer science from any recognized University.

IT Officers - B.E. / B. Tech. in CS / IT, Masters in IT

Media Coordinator - Candidates holding a Degree in Mass Media and Communication/Journalism/Media or related field.

Project Officers - Lawyer - Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychologist.

Research Officer - Master’s Degree, in Social Work/ Public Health/ Psychology or LLB b.

Psychiatrist- MD Psychiatry, preferably with a super speciality such as DM, PhD.

Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists - Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers, Technical & Operational Lead, Thematic Lead - Masters Degree (or higher), in Psychology, Social Work, Public Health, Education or LLB.

Age Limit

Accounts/ Administrative Assistant- 30 years

Administrative Coordinator - 65 years

IT Coordinator-40 years

IT Maintenance Officer, IT Officers - 35 years

Media Coordinator - 45 years

Project Officers - Lawyer, Research Officer - 30 years

Psychiatrist- 45 years

Project Officers - Clinical Psychologists, Project Officers - Social workers Public Mental Health Workers - 32 years

Technical & Operational Lead - 50 years

Thematic Lead - 45 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications to docshekharseshadri@gmail.com on or before 07 Jul 2020, along with the relevant documents.