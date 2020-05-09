NIMR Recruitment 2020: Apply for MTS, UDC and Other Posts

NIMR Recruitment 2020: ICMR, National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Scientist - 'C', Scientist - 'B, Project Officer/ Section Officer, Project Technical Assistant , IT Manager/ Web Manager and Senior Project Assistant/ UDC. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 18 May 2020

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 - 18 May 2020 upto 5 PM

ICMR-NIMR Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff - 4 Posts

Scientist - 'C'(Medical Microbiology) - 3 Posts

Scientist - 'B (Non Medical) - 3 Posts

Project Officer/ Section Officer - 4 Posts

Project Technical Assistant - 4 Posts

IT Manager/ Web Manager - 2 Posts

Senior Project Assistant/ UDC - 4 Posts

ICMR NIMR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 12th Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board

Scientist - 'C'(MedicalMicrobiology) - Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Microbiology after MBBS

Scientist - 'B (Non Medical) - 1st OR Class Masters Degree in Life Sciences/Biotechnology from a recognized University with two years’ experience in any laboratory. 2nd Class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/Biotechnology with Ph.D in relevant subject from a recognized University.

Project Officer/ Section Officer - Graduate in any discipline with 1 year experience of administration/finance and accounts work or engineering or any technical work

Project Technical Assistant - Graduate in science/engineering/IT from a recognized university with 1 year work experience

IT Manager/ Web Manager - Master's Degree or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Computer application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution/University AND 1 year experience in relevant areas of app development/portals/ websites/ applications/ programming or Information System

Senior Project Assistant/ UDC - 12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized Board with 2 years of experience of administrative work or Graduate in any discipline with 1 year experience of administrative work. AND a speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour (KDPH) on computer

Age Limit:

MTS - 25 years

Scientist - 'C'(Medical Microbiology) - 40 years

Scientist - 'B (Non Medical) - 35 years

Project Officer/ Section Officer - 30 years

Project Technical Assistant - 30 years

IT Manager/ Web Manager - 30 years

Senior Project Assistant/ UDC - 28 years

Download NIMR Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Process for NIMR MTS, UDC and Other Posts

The list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the website of NIMR and these candidates will be called for interview/personal discussion. Keeping in view of the lockdown and non availability of Transport Services due to COVID-19, the interview/personal discussion will be conducted through Skype/video call.

How to apply for NIMR Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can fill the Application Form in the prescribed format only and send it to the email id: recruitment.nimr.icmr@gmail.com on or before 18 May 2020 till 5 PM. There is no need to send any documents with the Application Form.