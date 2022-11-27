NIOT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Scientist/Technician & Others, Check Eligibility

NIOT has invited online application for the Scientist/Technician Post on its official website. Check NIOT Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: National Institute Ocean Technology (NIOT) has released job notification in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022 for the Scientist, Technician & Others. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these post on or before 19 December 2022.

Notification Details NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs :

Advt No: NIOT/E&P/02/2022(Regular)

Important Date NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:19 December 2022

last Date for receipt of Hard Copy of Application-

For Non-remote localities: 26 December 2022

For Remote localities:02 January 2023

Vacancy Details NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Scientist – F: 01

Scientific Assistant-Mechanical:01

Scientific Assistant Electronics & Communication Engg.: 01

Technician Grade - A: 01

Junior Translation Officer: 01



Eligibility Criteria NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist – F: Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering or Technology from a

recognized University with at least First Class (60% marks) in the qualifying degree level.

Scientific Assistant- Mechanical :Three (03) years of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (with 60% marks) or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized Board or University. Basic knowledge of computer.

Scientific Assistant Electronics & Communication Engg.: Three (03) years of Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering (with 60% marks) or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized Board or University. Basic knowledge of computer.

Technician Grade - A: 10th Class Pass (Secondary / Metric) of a recognized Board and ITI course approved by National Council for Vocational Training or equivalent from recognized Institutions. Basic knowledge of computer

Check notification link for details educational qualification of the posts.

NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: PDF



How To Apply NIOT Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

The application form is available online on NIOT website http://www.niot.res.in/niot1/

recruitment.php and candidates will have to fill the application online and upload recent passport size photograph and scanned copies of the documents listed in the official notification. Check the details of the schedule to send the hard copy of the application as mentioned in the notification.