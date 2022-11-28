NIPER Recruitment 2022 For Faculty Posts @niperhyd.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NIPER has invited online application for the Faculty Posts on its official website. Check NIPER Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, an Institute of National Importance established by an Act of Parliament under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has published recruitment notification for various Faculty Posts in the Employment News (26 November-02 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts including Professor/Assistant Professor/Associate Professor in various on or before 24 December 2022.

Notification Details NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job :

Employment Notification No. NIPER-Hyd/2022/Adm/fac/01

Important Date NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last date for Online Application submission: 24 December 2022 up to 6:00 pm.

Vacancy Details NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Professor Natural Products-01

Assistant Professor Natural Products-01

Associate Professor Pharmaceutical Analysis-01

Assistant Professor-Pharmacology and Toxicology/ Regulatory Toxicology-01

Assistant Professor-Medical Devices-01

Assistant Professor-Pharmaceutical Management-01

Associate Professor-Regulatory Affairs-01

Assistant Professor-Regulatory Affairs-01

Eligibility Criteria NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor Natural Products-Ph. D. with first class or equivalent grade at the

preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout and at least 10 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with

published work of high quality well recognized and an established reputation of having madebconspicuous seminal contribution to knowledge in pharmaceutical and allied areas.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts regarding NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job.

How To Download: NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

How To Apply NIPER Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the help of official website of NIPER Hyderabad in the career section on or before 24 December 2022.