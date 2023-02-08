NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Download PDF

Check here about NIT Hamirpur Recruitment 2023 for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. Check here details regarding how to fill the form, last date, eligibility etc. Download Notification

The National Institute of Technology Hamirpur NIT Hamirpur, an institute of national importance has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor to be filled by direct recruitment. This year there are a total of 108 posts, to be filled in this recruitment drive for Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors in various departments of the university like Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Architecture, Physics and Photonics Science Chemistry, Humanities and Social Sciences etc. Interested candidates can download the respective notifications from the links given below.

Download here NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Download here NIT Hamirpur Associate Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Download here NIT Hamirpur Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates are informed that before applying for any post they shall go through the official notification carefully.

NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 : How To Apply & Fees

Candidates need to apply for this recruitment in offline mode only. The Application form can be downloaded from the official website of the NIT at - https://nith.ac.in/ The details of fees to be submitted is given below

Post Name FEE Professor Assistant Professor and Associate professor UR/OBC/EWS 1000 SC/ST/PwBD/Women NIL

NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Post Name Minimum Educational Qualification Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professors for Science Departments B.E. / B.Tech M.E./M.Tech Ph.D. Degree in relevant Discipline Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professors for all Other Departments UG PG Ph.D.

For relevant specializations, experience and details of qualifications candidates can refer to official notification. Reservation shall be provided as per criteria.

Age Limit

Candidates upto age of 60 years can apply however Fresh appointment beyond the age of 60 years is discouraged.

NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Application Start 1 February 2023 Last date of final submission of hard copy 10 March 2023 Till 5.30 PM

NIT Hamirpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are a total of 108 vacancies in various departments. List of vacancies post wise is provided below. For detailed information regarding department wise vacancies, candidates are advised to go through the official notifications.

Name of the Post No. of Posts Assistant Professor (Grade – II) & Assistant Professor (Grade – I) 62 Associate Professor – 20 Posts 20 Professor – 26 Posts 26 Total Vacancies 108

NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates need to apply for this recruitment in offline mode. The Application form can be downloaded from the official website of the NIT at - https://nith.ac.in/

Candidates can also apply following the steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIT Hamirpur at- https://nith.ac.in/

Step 2: On the home page click on the flashing link-’ Recruitment for Faculty and Non Teaching Positions’

Step 3: Now Click on-’Detailed Advertisement for Faculty Positions’

Step 4: Now go to -’Download Application Form’ section and download the Application Form in either PDF or Word format.

Step 5: Now fill the Application Form correctly and attach necessary documents and send the hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with the self-attested copies of the relevant certificates, enclosures, etc. by hand / speed / registered post to The Registrar National Institute of Technology Hamirpur Hamirpur-177 005, Himachal Pradesh on or before 10 March 2023 Till 5.30 PM.

The applications will be accepted in offline mode only, but applicants are also required to submit the application fee if applicable via the State Bank Collect on - https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/ details of fee submission are given in the notification.

NIT Hamirpur Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Salary

Payscale for different posts is listed in the table below

Post Pay Scale Professor Pay Level 14A of Pay Matrix i.e. ₹ 159,100/- pm to ₹ 220,200/- pm plus allowances Associate Professor Pay Level 13A2 of Pay Matrix i.e. ₹ 139,600/- pm to ₹ 211,300/- pm plus allowances Assistant Professor Grade-I, (Level 12) Pay Level 12 of Pay Matrix i.e. ₹ 101,500/-pm to ₹ 167,400/- pm plus allowances Assistant Professor Grade-II, (Level 10) Pay Level 10 withInitial Minimum Pay ₹ 70,900/- pm plus allowances Asstt. Professor Grade II, (Level 11) Pay Level 1 Initial Minimum Pay ₹ 73,100/- pm plus allowances

After closely monitoring the applications the Names of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the Institutes website. Besides, all information regarding the Selection test, presentation, Interview Schedule etc will also be provided through the Institute website only. Institute will not be responsible in any manner, if a candidate fails to visit/ access the website in time. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the Institute Website for updated information.





