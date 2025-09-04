School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Releases NIRF India Rankings 2025
PM Modi, Singapore PM Wong Inaugurate JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal Phase-II
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Flags Off Mobile Vans Selling Subsidised Onions at ₹24/kg in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad
GST Council approves two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, to kick in from September 22
India's Yamuna river crosses danger mark as heavy rains flood parts of Delhi
NITI Aayog CEO Stresses Tech Ownership, Calls 2D Materials India’s Next Big Disruptor
PM Modi holds delegation level talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in New Delhi; Says, both nations believe, it is duty of all humanitarian countries to unite and fight against terrorism
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram Welcomes Centre’s GST Rationalisation and Rate Cuts
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
US Trade Delegation to Visit Sri Lanka Next Week on Reciprocal Tariff Implementation
Former US NSA John Bolton Criticizes US President Trump for Pushing PM Modi Closer to Russia and China Over India Tariffs
PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in New Delhi
US President Trump Responds with Warning When Asked About Message to Putin on Ukraine
CJI Gavai to Visit Kathmandu, Address India-Nepal Judicial Dialogue Today
EAM Dr S Jaishankar Calls on Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Today
South Korea Pledges $350 Billion Investment in Strategic U.S. Industries, Says Vice Finance Minister
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
US Open: Yuki Bhambri–Michael Venus Enter Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals
India Begin AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers With 2-0 Win Over Bahrain
World Boxing Championships 2025 Begin in Liverpool; India Fields 20-Member Squad
Asia Cup Hockey: India, Korea Play Out 2-2 Draw in Super 4 Clash
Asia Cup Hockey: Japan score 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei
World Boxing Championships to begin in Liverpool, UK
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
IMC Hails GST Rationalisation, Calls it Landmark Reform
CAIT Calls GST Reforms and Tax Rate Restructuring Historic and Revolutionary
GST Council Cuts Rates on Insurance, Medicines, Daily Essentials; Major Relief for Common Man, Farmers and Industries
PM Modi hails GST reforms unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan: PM Modi Set Tone for Next-Generation GST Reforms
Gold Inches Up, Silver flat in Indian Bullion Market
Rupee appreciates by 9 paise to close at 88.06 against US dollar
Thought of the Day
"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."
Meaning: This thought challenges the idea that there's a certain age limit for new beginnings. It teaches us that personal growth and setting new goals are lifelong processes. No matter how old you are or what your past experiences have been, you always have the power to learn, to change, and to pursue new passions. It's a reminder to stay curious, stay ambitious, and never stop growing.
The special program for a school assembly on Teacher's Day should be a heartfelt tribute. It could include a student-led role reversal skit, a cultural performance with songs and dances dedicated to teachers, speech and essay writing competetion and an awards ceremony to honor their hard work. The goal is to create a memorable and joyful event that shows genuine appreciation for their invaluable contributions.
