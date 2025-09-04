30+ Inspirational Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teacher's Day for Students and Teachers

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Every year on 5th September, Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India to honour the valuable contributions of teachers in shaping the lives of students. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, a great philosopher, scholar, and above all, an inspiring teacher. When his students once wished to celebrate his birthday, Dr. Radhakrishnan humbly suggested that the day should instead be observed as Teacher’s Day, dedicated to the true creators of the future — the teachers. On this Teacher’s Day 2025, let us remember his wisdom and celebrate the spirit of teaching and learning by sharing some of the best inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In this article, we have provided 30+ famous quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan for students and teachers that highlight the importance of knowledge, books, values, and education.

Why is Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birthday Celebrated as Teacher’s Day? Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was not only a respected philosopher and statesman but also one of the most admired teachers of his time. He strongly believed that teachers are the backbone of society and play the most important role in nation-building. When his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday, he said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day.” Since then, India has been celebrating this day to honour teachers across the nation. 30+ Inspirational Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan for Teacher’s Day Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s timeless thoughts on education, teachers, and students continue to inspire generations. On this Teacher’s Day, here are 30+ famous quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in English and Hindi that beautifully highlight the value of knowledge, learning, and teaching.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes for Teachers Here are some of the most inspiring Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes on teachers that highlight their importance: A teacher presents the past, reveals the present, and creates the future.

True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

The true teachers are those who are able to think for themselves and inspire others to think independently.

A good teacher is the one who never stops being a student.

Teachers should be the best minds in the country.

The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the Infinite.

Books are the means by which we build bridges for the future.

Reading a book gives us the habit of solitary reflection and enjoyment.

A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him.

It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes for Students Here are some motivational quotes for students by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that continue to inspire generations: A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

Books are not just for learning, but also for building a better future.

Education to be complete must be humane; it must include not only training of the intellect but also refinement of the heart and discipline of the spirit.

True knowledge gives us humility, false knowledge leads to arrogance.

The goal of education is to increase the power of concentration of the mind.

Knowledge without action is useless, and action without knowledge is foolishness.

When we think we know, we cease to learn.

The essence of education lies in drawing out the best in you.

Books are the means of living as well as the means of livelihood.

Teachers can inspire, but it is you, the students, who must work hard to achieve success.

Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is an illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself.

Human life as we have it is only the raw material for Human life as it might be.

