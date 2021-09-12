NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 for 36 Non-Teaching Posts @nitk.ac.in, Check Application Process

National Institute of Technology, Karnataka (NIT Karnataka) has invited applications for 36 Non-Teaching Group – B posts on its official website. Check notification.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: National Institute of Technology, Karnataka (NIT Karnataka) has invited applications for 36 Non-Teaching Group – B Positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to this posts through official website on or before 24 September 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.



Notification Details for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job :

No.1085/NITK/Estt./NTR-01/GB/2021/B2

Important Date for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021

Vacancy Details for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Technical Assistant /Junior Engineer/SAS Assistant-32

Superintendent-06

Eligibility Criteria for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

The essential/ desirable qualifications, age and experience for the above posts are as per Recruitment Rules (2019) for Non-teaching staff in NITs. The applicants are advised to refer the same before filling the online application form. The age limit and qualifications/experience etc. for all Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification and other details.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: