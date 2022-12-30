NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2023 For 147 Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NIT Rourkela has invited online application for the 147 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIT Rourkela Non Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) has invited applications for total 147 Non-teaching posts including Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Junior Assistant, Senior Technician, Technician, Scientific Officer, Junior Engineer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 16 January 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Senior secondary/ Degree in Science / Arts/ Commerce/ B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering/Diploma in Civil Engineering/MBBS Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details NIT Rourkela Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022:

Advt No.: NITR/ES/08/2022

Important Date NIT Rourkela Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission : 16 January 2023

Vacancy Details NIT Rourkela Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022:

Librarian-01

Principal Scientific Officer-01

Superintending Engineer-01

Deputy Registrar-01

Senior Scientific Officer-01

Senior Executive Engineer -01

Scientific Officer-01

Student Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer-01

Assistant Registrar-04

Medical Officer-03

Superintendent-10

Technical Assistant-36

Junior Engineer-03

SAS Assistant-01

Library & Information Assistant-03

Senior Assistant-13

Junior Assistant-25

Senior Technician -12

Technician-29

Eligibility Criteria NIT Rourkela Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Librarian-Master's Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/Documentation

Principal Scientific Officer-B.E. / B. Tech or M.Sc./ MCA degree in a relevant field w

Superintending Engineer-B.E./ B.Tech. in Civil Engineering with first class or equivalent

Deputy Registrar-Master's degree in any discipline

Senior Scientific Officer-B.E. / B. Tech / M.Sc. in relevant field or MCA Degree

Senior Executive Engineer -B.E./ B.Tech. in Civil Engineering

Scientific Officer-B.E. / B. Tech or M.Sc. in relevant field

Student Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer-Masters' degree in Physical Education or Master's Degree in Sports Science

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Pay Level/Desirable qualification/age limit and others for the posts.

NIT Rourkela Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022 PDF



How To Apply NIT Rourkela Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at

https://website.nitrkl.ac.in/FacultyStaff/Career/Non-Teaching/. You will have to click on the ‘Apply Online’ link against the advertisement number and provide your credentials.