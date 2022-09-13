Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 For Consultant & Young Professional Posts: Salary Rs. 0.80 to Rs. 1.45 Lakh

Niti Ayog has invited online application for the 28 Consultant & Young Professionals Posts on its official website. Check Niti Ayog recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Niti Ayog has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Consultant & Young Professionals. Out of total 28 vacancies, there are 22 posts are for Young Professional and 06 are for Consultant Grade I. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 October 2022.



Important Dates Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 October 2022

Vacancy Details Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Consultant Grade I: 06

Young Professional : 22

Eligibility Criteria Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Consultant Grade I: Postgraduate Degree or equivalent in Science/Economics/Statistics/Operation Research/Public Policy/ Development Studies/ Business

Administration/Management; or BE/B.Tech or or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or

possessing any Professional Degree earned after study of 4 years or more acquired

after 10+2 .

Young Professional : Postgraduate Degree or equivalent in Science/Economics/Statistics/Operation Research/Public Policy/ Development Studies/ Business

Administration/Management; or BE/B.Tech or or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or

possessing any Professional Degree earned after study of 4 years or more acquired

after 10+2.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Remuneration (per month)

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Consultant Grade I: Rs. 0.80 Lakh to Rs. 1.45 Lakh (Consolidated inclusive of all)

Young Professional : Rs. 70,000 (Consolidated inclusive of all)

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Download: Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification-PDF

Visit to the official website-www.niti.gov.in Click on the link-Advertisement for the position of YP and Consultant Grade-I in DMEO to be engaged on contract basis. You will get the PDF of the notification in a new window. Download and save the Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

How to Apply Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts with official website on or before 12 October 2022.