NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021: 56 Vacancies Notified for Industrial Trainee Posts, Apply Online @nlcindia.in

NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021: NLC India Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Industrial Trainee (Finance) at its various Projects/Offices. Interested candidates meeting the above requirements may apply online and upload scanned copies of the prescribed certificates in the NLCIL Online application portal on the career page of the NLCIL website. A total of 56 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 22 November 2021

NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Neyveli Units- 24 Posts

Corporate Office - 07 Posts

Barsingsar Project -03 Posts

NTPL / Tuticorin - 06 Posts

NUPPL, Kanpur - 05 Posts

Regional Office / Chennai - 02 Posts

Regional Office / Chennai - Commercial - 02 Posts

Regional Office / New Delhi- 02 Posts

Talabira Project - 04 Posts

South Pahwara - Dumka - 01 Post

NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed in intermediate examination of Chartered Accountant (CA), conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (OR) Candidates who have passed in intermediate examination of Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

UR/EWS - 28 years

OBC - 31 years

SC/ST - 33 years

NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on a percentage of marks scored by them in Intermediate examination of CA/CMA.

How to apply for NLC Trainee Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 22 November 2021. Before registering/applying online, the candidates should ensure that they have a valid e-mail ID, which should remain valid till the selection of trainee process is completed. After submitting the application through ONLINE, a Registration-Cum-Application Form will be generated. Candidates are required to take a print out of the same and should submit along with copies of other uploaded documents at the time of Certificate Verification.