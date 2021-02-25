NMDC Recruitment 2021 through GATE 2021, Apply Online for Executive Trainee Posts @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a Multi locational, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of applications for the posts of Executive Trainee through GATE 2021.

Eligible and interested can apply for NMDC Gate Recruitment 2021 on official website nmdc.co.in from 01 March 2021. The last date for NMDC ET Registration is 21 March 2021. Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2021).

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 March 2021

Closing Date for Online submission of Application - 21 March 2021

Last date of receipt of Hard Copies - 05 April 2021

NMDC Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee - 69 Posts

Electrical 10

Materials Management - 25

Mechanical - 14

Mining - 18

NMDC Executive Trainee Salary:

The Executive Trainees will be offered Basic Pay of Rs.50,000/- plus Dearness Allowances (IDA) as per rules of the Company. On successful completion of training of one year, the Executive Trainees will be designated as Assistant Managers in the scale pay of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- and initial Basic Pay will be fixed at Rs.60,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC GATE Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology with 60% of marks.For Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category, the minimum percentage of marks in their respective Degree shall be 50%. Final year/Semester students, are also eligible to apply

Candidates having 05 years B.E/B Tech + ME/M Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering in relevant disciplines shall also be considered.

Age Limit:

27 years

Selection Process for NDMC GATE Recruitment 2021 for Executive Trainee Posts

On the basis of GATE 2021 marks, candidates will be shortlisted discipline wise, category wise for further selection process (GD & Interview).

GATE -2021 score in concerned discipline - 70 Marks Group Discussion (GD) - Marks 15 Interview - 15 Marks

How to Apply for NDMC GATE Recruitment 2021 for Executive Trainee Posts ?

Eligible candidates can apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in from 01 March to 21 March 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-

NMDC GATE Notification Download PDF

NMDC GATE Online Application Link