North Orissa University (NOU) Recruitment 2020 for 75 Faculty Posts, Get Notification & Application Form Here

North Orissa University (NOU) Jobs Notification: North Orissa University has invited applications for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts at Main Campus (Baripada) and 2nd Campus (Keonjhar). The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 05 February 2020.

Notification details

Employment Notice No. 35 / NOU; Dated – 04.01.2020

Important Dates for North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 05 February 2020

Vacancy Details of North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 75 Posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.

Main Campus (Baripada) – 63 Posts

2nd Campus (Keonjhar)– 12 Posts

For subject wise break-up of vacancies, please check the official notification link given below.

Eligibility Conditions for North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor –Master’s Degree with minimum 55% marks in the discipline applied and must have cleared NET/SLET/SET qualified in the same subject.

–Master’s Degree with minimum 55% marks in the discipline applied and must have cleared NET/SLET/SET qualified in the same subject. Associate Professor –Master’s Degree with minimum 55% marks and PhD in the discipline applied and minimum 8 years’ of experience in teaching / research / industry.

–Master’s Degree with minimum 55% marks and PhD in the discipline applied and minimum 8 years’ of experience in teaching / research / industry. Professor - PhD and Master’s Degree in respective discipline and minimum 10 years’ of experience in teaching / research / industry. At least 6 research publications.

Application Fee for North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

For General Candidates – Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST Candidates – Rs.750/-

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft in favour of the Comptroller of Finance, North Orissa Univeristy payable at Baripada.

How to Apply for North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to the Registrar, North Orissa University (NOU), Sri Ram Chandra Vihar, Takatpur, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003. The last date for submission of application is 05 February 2020.

Official Notification for North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

Application Form for North Orissa University Recruitment 2020

API Form

Summary Sheet

Official Website Recruitment Page - North Orissa University

Official Website - North Orissa University