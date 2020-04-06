 ]}
Coronavirus: North Western NWR Railway Recruitment 2020 for 85 Nursing Officer/Nursing Staff, Doctor and Other Posts for COVID 19

North Western Railway (NWR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer, Nursing Staff, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, Lab Assistant and Doctor for Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic for a period of three months at Bikaner and Ajmer Locations of Rajasthan. All interested applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 08 April 2020. 

Apr 6, 2020 17:32 IST
North Western Railway NWR Recruitment 2020: North Western Railway (NWR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer, Nursing Staff, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, Lab Assistant and Doctor for Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic for a period of three months at Bikaner and Ajmer Locations of Rajasthan. All interested applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 08 April 2020. 

Important Dates:

  • Walk-in-Interview for Ajmer Location for Doctor, Nursing Officer, Pharmacist - 08 April 2020 from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Board Office, Ajmer
  • Walk-in-Interview for Ajmer Location Hospital Attendant, Lab Assistant - 09 April 2020 from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Board Office, Ajmer
  • Walk-in-Interview for Bikaner Location - 08 April 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon at Board Office Hospital, Lalgarh, Bikaner

North Western Railway NWR Vacancy Details

Ajmer Division

  • Doctor Anesthesia - 2 Posts
  • Doctor (Chest &TB/General Medicine) - 2 Posts
  • Nursing Officer -16 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 3 Posts
  • Hospital Attendant - 27 Posts
  • Lab Assistant - 7 Posts

Bikaner Location

  • Doctor Anesthesia - 2 Posts
  • Doctor (Chest &TB/General Medicine) - 2 Posts
  • Nursing Staff - 8 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 4Posts
  • Hospital Attendant - 10 Posts
  • Lab Assistant - 2Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer/Nursing Staff, Doctor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Doctor Anesthesia - MD/DNB in Anesthesia, if concern specialists are not available then post may be filled from GDMOs
  • Doctor (Chest &TB/General Medicine) - MD/DNB in Chest/TB/General Medicine, if concern specialists are not available then post may be filled from GDMOs
  • Hospital Attendant - 10th passed
  • Nursing Officer/Nursing Staff - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from Indian Nursing Council OR B.Sc in Nursing
  • Pharmacist III - 12th in Science or equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy OR Bachelors in Pharmacy and registered as a Pharmacist
  • Lab Assistant - 12th in Science and Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
  • Lab Assistant Bikaner - B.Sc with Biochemistry/Life Science/Micro Biology/B.Sc with Chemistry and Biology as main or optional +DMLT

For more details, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for North Western Railway Nursing Officer/Nursing Staff, Doctor and Other Posts 2020

Eligible applicants, applying for Bikaner, can send their application along with certificates for by email to acms.bkn@gmail.com and WhatsApp Number 900197500.

North Western Railway Ajmer Recruitment Notification PDF

North Western Railway Bikaner Recruitment Notification PDF

 

