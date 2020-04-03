Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 15 CMP Doctor Posts for COVID-19

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of CMP Doctor for COVID -19 global pandemic under Divisional Hospital of Delhi Division on a temporary basis (for a period of three months ). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 April 2020

Northern Railway CMP Doctor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

CMP Doctor - 15 Posts

Northern Railway CMP Doctor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing MBBS Degree of a recognized University and must have completed a compulsory rotatory internship for one year. The candidate should have a valid registration certificate from any of the State Medical Council of India or MCI in case of Specialists they should have P.G. Qualification /Diploma Degree in the required speciality from recognized university recognized by MCI and Registration certificate from State Medical Council of India or MCI.

Northern Railway CMP Doctor Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

GDMO - Rs. 75000/-

Specialist 1 st year - Rs. 95000/-

year - Rs. 95000/- Retired IRMS Officers or retired state and central government officers - Rs. 46000/-

Northern Railway CMP Doctor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Northern Railway CMP Doctor Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 April 2020 at Committee Hall (vichar), Divisional Railway Manager's Office, State Entry Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110055.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

