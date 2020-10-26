Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 for 25 Sr Resident Posts, Check Details Here

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 05 and 06 November 2020.

Important Date

Walk-in-Interview Date - 05 and 06 November 2020

Time - 8.30 A.M. to 11: 00 A.M.

Northern Railway Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Senior Resident: 25 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI)/NBE in the concerned Specialty.

Post Graduate Diploma recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) in the concerned Specialty.

For SR-Oncology: Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with one year experience in Oncology.

The candidate should have completed the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma before the date of interview

For SR selection in all specialities, If candidates with PG qualification are not available in a particular specialty, candidates without having PG qualification but having at least three years experience after MBBS, out of which one year of Junior Residency from a Government Hospital(300 beds or more) or MCI recognized/NBE accredited private hospital(300 beds or more) in the concerned specialty, can be considered for a period of one year only.

Pay Scale:

Matrix Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700) revised pay as per 7th CPC at entry level. Allowances as admissible will be paid

How to Apply for Northern Railway Sr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time. They should report with complete application form duly filled in and signed along with self attested photocopies of all the requisite documents in Auditorium, 1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital (NRCH), New Delhi. They must carry with relevant Documents in ORIGINAL & produce the same for verification.

Northern Railway Sr Resident Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website