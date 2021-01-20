Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 32 Senior Resident Posts, Download Application Form @ nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway Recruitment Board (NRRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident under Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 and 29 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 28 and 29 January 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Anaesthesia - 1 Post

ENT - 2 Posts

General Medicine - 12 Posts

General Surgery - 5 Posts

Microbiology - 1 Post

OBS & Gynae - 2 Posts

Oncology - 1 Post

Orthopaedics - 1 Post

Pathology - 2 Posts

Paediatrics - 1 Post

Radiology - 2 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty; Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty. Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with one year experience in Oncology.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Age as on the date of notification 15.01.2021- shall be as under:

General/UR- 37 years

OBC - 40 Years

SC/ST - 42 years

There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Matrix Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700) revised pay as per 7th CPC at entry level

Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 January and 29 January at Auditorium, Central Hospital between 8.30 AM to 11.00 AM along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 for 21 Principal, Clerk, Lab Attendant & Other Posts, Apply @ afschoolavadi.com

Rajkot Municipal Corporation RMC Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 122 Jr. Clerk Posts @rmc.gov.in

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, Jr Technician and Other Posts