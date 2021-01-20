Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 32 Senior Resident Posts, Download Application Form @ nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification out at nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 15:30 IST
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway Recruitment Board (NRRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident under Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 and 29 January 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 28 and 29 January 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Anaesthesia - 1 Post
  • ENT - 2 Posts
  • General Medicine - 12 Posts
  • General Surgery - 5 Posts
  • Microbiology - 1 Post
  • OBS & Gynae - 2 Posts
  • Oncology - 1 Post
  • Orthopaedics - 1 Post
  • Pathology - 2 Posts
  • Paediatrics - 1 Post
  • Radiology - 2 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty; Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty. Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with one year experience in Oncology.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Age as on the date of notification 15.01.2021- shall be as under:

General/UR- 37 years

OBC - 40 Years

SC/ST - 42 years

There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Matrix Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700) revised pay as per 7th CPC at entry level

Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 January and 29 January at Auditorium, Central Hospital between 8.30 AM to 11.00 AM along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 for 21 Principal, Clerk, Lab Attendant & Other Posts, Apply @ afschoolavadi.com

Rajkot Municipal Corporation RMC Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 122 Jr. Clerk Posts @rmc.gov.in

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, Jr Technician and Other Posts

 
Job Summary
NotificationNorthern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 32 Senior Resident Posts, Download Application Form @ nr.indianrailways.gov.in
Notification DateJan 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJan 29, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Northern Railway
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next