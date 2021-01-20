Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 32 Senior Resident Posts, Download Application Form @ nr.indianrailways.gov.in
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification out at nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway Recruitment Board (NRRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident under Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 and 29 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 28 and 29 January 2021
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Anaesthesia - 1 Post
- ENT - 2 Posts
- General Medicine - 12 Posts
- General Surgery - 5 Posts
- Microbiology - 1 Post
- OBS & Gynae - 2 Posts
- Oncology - 1 Post
- Orthopaedics - 1 Post
- Pathology - 2 Posts
- Paediatrics - 1 Post
- Radiology - 2 Posts
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty; Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty. Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with one year experience in Oncology.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Age as on the date of notification 15.01.2021- shall be as under:
General/UR- 37 years
OBC - 40 Years
SC/ST - 42 years
There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Matrix Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700) revised pay as per 7th CPC at entry level
Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF
How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 January and 29 January at Auditorium, Central Hospital between 8.30 AM to 11.00 AM along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.
