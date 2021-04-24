Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 80 Paramedical Staff Group C Posts, Apply @nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway has published a recruitment notification for the Paramedical Staff in Group ‘C’ on contract basis due to COVID-19 pandemic in Divisional Hospital/Firozpur, Northern Railways on its website i.e. nr.indianrailways.gov.in. The eligible persons can apply online on or before 30 April 2021.

A total of 80 vacancies are available for Staff Nursing, Assistant Nursing Supervisor, Pharmacist-III, Sanitation Supervisor, Data entry operator for clerical work, Operation Theatre Attendant, X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer, Lab. Tech., Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala (HKA), Sanitation Staff. Venue, Date and Time of Walk-In-Interview/Video based interview will be informed to the eligible candidates on their email ID and Mobile number

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 30 April 2021 by 03:00 PM

Online Walk-in-interview Date - 17 April 2020

Time - 10 AM

Northern Railway Vacancy Details

Staff Nursing-22

Assistant Nursing Supervisor-3

Pharmacist-III-3

Sanitation Supervisor-3

Data entry operator for clerical work-1

Operation Theatre Attendant-15

X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer-2

Tech-2

Hospital Attendant -7

Safaiwala (HKA)-7

Sanitation Staff-15

Paramedical Staff Group C Salary:

Staff Nursing -Rs. 44900/- Assistant Nursing Supervisor - Rs. 44900/- Pharmacist-III - Rs. 29200/- Sanitation Supervisor - Rs.18000/- Data entry operator for clerical work - Rs.19900/- Operation Theatre Attendant - Rs.19900/- X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer - Rs.29200/- Lab. Tech - Rs.25500/- Hospital Attendant - Rs.18000/- Safaiwala (HKA) - Rs.18000/- Sanitation Staff - Rs.18000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Northern Railway Paramedical Staff Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nursing, Assistant Nursing Supervisor - Certificate as Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the A School of Nursing or other Institutions recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing). Preference will be given to the candidates experienced in managing ICU cases on ventilators & Local Residents. Pharmacist-III - 12th passed in science or its equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 Or Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act,1948. Sanitation Supervisor - 10th Pass, Preference will be given experience in Hospital/ Medical Unit. However, the candidate will higher qualification and more experience as Hospital Sanitation staff/ Sanitation the supervisor shall be preferred Data entry operator for clerical work - A University Degree or it’s equivalent. Typing proficiency @30 wpm in English or @ 25 wpm in Hindi. Operation Theatre Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/ SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Minimum of two years of working experience as a Hospital Attendant or/ Operation Theatre Attendant/ Dresser. Note: Preference will be given for higher experience X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-ray Technician/ Radio Diagnosis Technology (2 years course) from a recognized institute. Science graduates with Diploma in radiography/ X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology (2years course shall be preferred. Lab. Tech - 12th (10+2) stage) in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) Or Certificate Course in Medical Lab. Technology at par with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technical Board of State Government/ Central Government authority. The duration of the course is at least 01 year. During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination that has been successfully passed by the candidate. Hospital Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/ SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT Safaiwala (HKA)- 10th Pass, Preference will be given experience in Hospital/ Medical Unit. Sanitation Staff - 10th Pass, Preference will be given experience in Hospital/ Medical Unit.

Age Limit:

20 to 40 Years

How to Apply for Northern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible persons can apply online (link is given below) on or before 30 April 2021.

