NPCIL Admit Card 2019-20 for Assistant & Steno Download @npcilcareers.co.in, Exam on 9 Feb

NPCIL Admit Card 2019-20: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the admit card of written test for the post of Assistant Grade 1 and Stenographer Grade 1, against advertisement number RR Site/HRM/01/2019. All candidates who have applied for the posts can download NPCIL Assistant and Steno Admit Card 2020 from NPCIL official website www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Admit Card 2019 Download Link is also given below. Candidates can download their admit card by login in the link using their Username and Password.

NPCIL Admit Card Download Link 2019-20



NPCIL Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 February 2020 (Sunday). The exam will be consist 50 multiple choice questions from General Knowledge & Current Affairs (25 Questions), Computer Knowledge (15 Questions) and English (10 Questions) of 01 hour duration. 03 marks will be awarded for each correct answer and 01 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Download NPCIL Admit Card 2019-20 ?

Go to official website of NPCIL npcilcareers.co.in Click on the link “e-admit card for the written test for AG-1(HR, F&A, CMM) & Steno Grade-1 for Advt. No. RR Site/HRM/01/2019” A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Login Button’, given at the left corner Enter your details Download NPCIL Assistant and Steno Admit Card 2020

As per the official website, "The e-admit card for the written test scheduled on 09/02/2020 (Sunday) at various centres in RAWATBHATA Rajasthan for the posts of AG-1(HR, F&A, CMM) & Steno Grade-1 advertised vide Advt. No. for NPCIL RR Site has been released. The candidates can Login using their Username and password. After Login, go to Application Status link available under Apply link to download their Admit Cards".