NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse, Pharmacist and Others: Apply Till Jan 06

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online application for 89 various Posts including Nurse-A, Steno and others on it official website. Check eligibility and others.

NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a premier Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has invited online application for 89 various Posts including Nurse-A, Steno, Pharmacist, Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Assistant Grade & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 06 January 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including XII Standard & Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course)/ B.Sc.(Nursing)/Diploma/H.S.C. (10+2)/SSC (10th) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Important Dates For NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 06 January 2022

Vacancy Details For NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Nurse - A: 04

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I) Mechanical: 19

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I) Electrical: 08

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I) Electronics: 01

Pharmacist - B: 01

Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician-B): 01

Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II) Fitter:16

Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II) Electrician: 08

Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II) Instrumentation: 08

Assistant Grade-1 (HR):08

Assistant Grade-1 (F&A):03

Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM):07

Steno Grade-1: 05

Eligibility Criteria For NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Nurse A: XII Standard & Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course), Or

B.Sc.(Nursing)

Nursing Certificate with 3 years’ experience in Hospital;

Nursing Assistant Class III & above from the Armed forces

Candidates willing to apply for NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Essential Qualification & Experience/ Age limit & Pay / Details of the Posts and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

Go to the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)-https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/ Go to the Career Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical & Non-Technical posts at NAPS, Narora, UP ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online application form provided on the website “www.npcilcareers.co.in” on or before 06 January 2023.