NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse, Pharmacist and Others: Apply Till Jan 06

NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a premier Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has invited online application for 89 various Posts including Nurse-A, Steno, Pharmacist, Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Assistant Grade & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 06 January 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including XII Standard & Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course)/ B.Sc.(Nursing)/Diploma/H.S.C. (10+2)/SSC (10th) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Important Dates For NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Closing Date for Submission of Application: 06 January 2022
Vacancy Details For NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Nurse - A: 04
Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I) Mechanical: 19
Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I) Electrical: 08
Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I) Electronics: 01
Pharmacist - B: 01
Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician-B): 01
Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II) Fitter:16
Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II) Electrician: 08
Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II) Instrumentation: 08
Assistant Grade-1 (HR):08
Assistant Grade-1 (F&A):03
Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM):07
Steno Grade-1: 05
Eligibility Criteria For NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Nurse A: XII Standard & Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course), Or
B.Sc.(Nursing)
Nursing Certificate with 3 years’ experience in Hospital;
Nursing Assistant Class III & above from the Armed forces
Candidates willing to apply for NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Essential Qualification & Experience/ Age limit & Pay / Details of the Posts and other updates for the posts.
How To Download: NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
- Go to the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)-https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/
- Go to the Career Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘Recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical & Non-Technical posts at NAPS, Narora, UP ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online application form provided on the website “www.npcilcareers.co.in” on or before 06 January 2023.