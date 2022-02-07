JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 for Assistant, Steno, Nurse and Scientific Assistant Posts, Apply Online @npcilcareers.co.in

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is hiring 42 Assistant (Grade 1), Nurse A, Stenographer (Grade A) and Scientific Assistant-C Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 14:21 IST
NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has released a short notification for the recruitment of  Assistant (Grade 1), Nurse A, Stenographer (Grade A) and Scientific Assistant-C Posts in the employment newspaper dated 05 February to 11 February 2022. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online on npcilcareers.co.in from 10 February to 02 March 2022.

 More details such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy details, and other are given below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 10 February 2022
  • Last Date of Application - 02 March 2022

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 42

  • Scientific Assistant-C  (Safety Supervisor) - 03
  • Nurse A - 02
  • Assistant Grade 1 (HR) - 13
  • Assistant Grade 1 (F&A) - 11
  • Assistant Grade 1 (C&MM) - 04
  • Stenographer Grade 1 - 09

NPCIL Salary:

  • Nurse and Scientific Assistant - Rs. 44,900/-
  • Assistant Gr 1 - Rs. 25,500/-
  • Steno Gr 1 - Rs. 25,500/-

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Assistant, Steno, Nurse and Scientific Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Nurse -12th and Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course) OR  Nursing Certificate with 3 years’ experience in Hospital; orNursing Assistant Class III & above from the Armed forces
  • Assistant Gr 1 - Any Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution. 30 words per minute typing speed on PC in English. Certificate Course of duration of not less than 6 months
  • Steno Gr 1 - Any Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution. Certificate Course of duration of not less than 6 months

Age Limit:

  • Nurse - 18 to 30 years
  • Scientific Assistant - 18 to 35 years
  • Assistant Gr 1 - 21 to 28 years
  • Steno Gr 1 - 21 to 28 years

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 10 February to 03 March 2022 on npcilcareers.co.in.

