NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 295 Trade Apprentice Posts @npcilcareers.co.in: Check Eligibility

NPCIL has invited online application for the 295 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has published notice for the 295 Trade Apprentice Posts for the Tarapur Maharashtra Site in Palghar District, Maharashtra. These positions are available in various trades including Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Mechanical Motor Vehicle and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 25 January 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the marks obtained by them in ITI in all semesters.

To apply for NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate in respective trade as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No.: TMS/HRM/APPRENTICESHIP/2022

Important Date NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application for these posts is 25 January 2023.

Vacancy Details NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Fitter- 25

Turner- 09

Electrician- 33

Welder- 38

Electronics Mechanic- 16

Instrument Mechanic- 6

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic- 20

Carpenter-19

Plumber-20

Wireman-16

Diesel Mechanic-07

Mechanical Motor Vehicle- 07

Machinist- 13

Painter-18

Draughtsman (Mechanical)- 02

Draughtsman (Civil)- 02

Information and Communication Technology system Maint-18

Computer Operator and programming Assistant-18

Stenographer (English)- 02

Stenographer (Hindi)- 02

Secretarial Assistant- 04

Eligibility Criteria NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate in respective trade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the Stipend during Apprenticeship/Age Criteria/Physical Standard/ Selection procedure and other updates for the posts.

Click For NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.