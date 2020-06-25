NRHM Haryana Recruitment 2020: 19 Vacancies for Technician and Physician Posts in DHFWS Narnaul|Walk-In

NRHM Haryana Recruitment 2020: District Health and Family Welfare Society, Narnaul has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technician and Physician under vacancies schemes of NHM Programmes. Candidates holding the eligibility can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates given below.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date for Physician: Initially Starts from 30 June 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date for Technician: 6 July 2020

NRHM Haryana Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technician- 17 Posts

Physician - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Technician and Physician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Technician- Candidates holding registered B.Pharmacy/D.Pharmacy/GNM/B.Sc. are eligible to apply. The candidate also studied Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric.

Physician - Candidates holding registered MBBS or equivalent degree from a recognized University are eligible to apply. The candidate also studied Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric and holding MD in Medicine.

Pay Scale for Technician and Physician Posts

Physician - Rs. 1, 00, 000/-

Technician - PB-1 Rs. 5200-20200- Grade Pay 2800/- Entry Level Pay/Renumeration - Rs. 11170

Download Official Notification PDF Here (Technician)

Download Official Notification PDF Here (Physician)

Official Website

How to apply for NRHM Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 July 2020 for Technician Posts and for Physician Posts, Candidates can appear for interview on every Monday from 30 June. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

