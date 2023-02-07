JEE Main Result 2023 Session 1 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Download Link Here

JEE Main Result 2023 (OUT): For session 1, NTA has announced the result of JEE Main 2023 in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can check JEE Main scorecard 2023 for Jan session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check details here

JEE Main Result 2023 Out: As per the updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2023 for January session. Candidates can check their JEE Main result 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in for Paper 1 B.E and B.Tech. NTA has activated two links to check the JEE Main 2023 result. Those who appeared in session 1 can check the JEE Main result by using application number and date of birth in the login window. NTA has also released final JEE Main answer key 2023 session 1, along with results.

Earlier, the NTA dropped 5 questions and based on that JEE Main result 2023 for session 1 has been announced. As per media reports, this year, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2023 January session. Of the total candidates registered for Jan session, paper 8.22 lakh appeared for the exam, which is the highest attendance for the engineering paper since NTA started conducting JEE Main.

JEE Main Result 2023 Date

Events Date Time JEE Main Result February 6, 2023 11:58 PM JEE Main session 1 January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 , 31, and February 1 , 2023 -

How to check JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1?

For over 8.22 lakh candidates, NTA has actiavted to login window JEE Main result link. They will have to visit the official website to check their JEE Main 2023 result for Jan session. Go through the steps provided below to know how to check JEE Main result 2023 for session 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and go to the links - Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech.

3rd Step - Click on any of the links - Link 1 or Link 2.

4th Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter application number and date of birth.

6th Step - The JEE Main 2023 session 1 result will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main 2023 Result Scorecard?

As of now, NTA has only released the JEE Main scorecard 2023 for the candidates. It is expected that JEE Main toppers list and other result statistics soon. Till then, they can check what details are mentioned on JEE Main scorecard 2023 -

Name of the candidate

Application number

Date of birth

Roll number

Nationality

Mother's name

Father's name

Category

Gender

Specification on persons with disability

Subject-wise JEE Main scores

Total JEE Main scores

What is JEE Main 2023 Result Qualifying Marks?

As per updates, the minimum marks that is required to qualify in JEE Mains 2023 session 1 will be the qualifying marks. The JEE Mains qualifying marks will be in the form of cutoff percentile scores. As per past trends, the JEE Mains qualifying marks will be released by the NTA along with the session 2 result. Here, candidates can check last few year's JEE Main qualifying marks provided in the table -

Categories 2022 2021 2020 General 88.4121383 87.8992241 90.3765335 Gen-PwD 0.0031029 0.0096375 0.0618524 EWS 63.1114141 66.2214845 70.2435518 OBC-NCL 67.0090297 68.0234447 72.8887969 SC 43.0820954 46.8825338 50.1760245 ST 26.7771328 34.6728999 39.0696101

How To Calculate Percentile For JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 1?

As per the notification released by NTA, they will calculate the scores of JEE Main 2023 to get the percentile scores for individual subjects separately - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. They will also combine the same by using the normalization formula as given below -

Calculation of JEE Main Percentile -

Specification Formula Total Percentile (T1P) (100 x No. of candidates from the session with raw score equal to or less than T1 score) / Total No. of candidates appeared in the session Mathematics Percentile (M1P) (100 x No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score equal to or less than than M1 score in Mathematics) / Total No. of candidates appeared in the session Physics Percentile (P1P) (100 x No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score equal to or less than P1 score in Physics) / Total No. of candidates appeared in the session Chemistry Percentile (C1P) (100 x No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score equal to or less than C1 score in Chemistry) / Total No. of candidates appeared in the session

JEE Main Result 2023 Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case if two or more candidate secures the same NTA scores in JEE Main 2023 paper 1 BE/BTech, then NTA follows the subject-wise priority of scores to resolve the tie between them. Check JEE Main result 2023 tie-breaking criteria -

NTA JEE Main score in Mathematics, followed by

JEE Main score in Physics, followed by

NTA score in Chemistry, followed by

Candidate with less number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by

Candidate with less number of attempted incorrect answers in Mathematics, followed by

Candidate with less number of attempted incorrect answers in Physics, followed by

Candidate with less number of attempted incorrect answers in Chemistry, followed by

Older in age followed by

Application number in ascending order

JEE Main Toppers 2023

As of now, the NTA has not released the JEE Main toppers 2023. However, it is expected to be released soon at the official website. The JEE Main toppers list will have the names of the toppers or candidates who have scored 100 percentile. Also, only the NTA JEE Main score has been announced by NTA and not the raw score in the result pdf.

