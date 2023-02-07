JEE Main Result 2023 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Find Download Link Here

JEE Main Result 2023 Out: JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Results have been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams can now visit the official website of NTA to check the results.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Results for the B.E, B.Tech Programme. To check the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided. Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main Scorecard 2023 for further admission purposes.

The National Testing Agency has released two links for candidates to download the JEE 2023 Result. Candidates can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the JEE Main Result. Students can also click on the link given below to check the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result Link 1 - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result Link 2 - Click Here

Where to Check JEE Main 2023 Result?

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result is available on the official website of JEE Main. Candidates can check their JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1 on the following websites.

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

How to Check JEE Main 2023 Result?

JEE Main 2023 Result is available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Session 1 Exam can download the result by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result Link

Step 3: Click on Link 1/ Link 2

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application number and Date of Birth

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 Scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Scorecard for further admission reference

Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Scorecard

The JEE Main 2023 Scorecard will contain the following details. Students who have attempted the JEE Main Session 1 exam 2023 are required to cross-check the details given on the session 1 scorecard.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Examination Session

Marks Secured in each subject

Minimum Marks required

Overall Qualifying status

What are JEE Main 2023 Qualifying Marks?

JEE Main 2023 Qualifying Marks are the minimum marks required by candidates to apply for admission to various NITs. The minimum qualifying marks for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023 for admissions to the IITs will be released by NTA soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for updates.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Number of Students Appeared

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams were conducted in January 2023. The total number of students who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Exams is given below.

Particular Details Total number of students for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 1 - 8.6 lakh Paper 2 - 0.46 Lakh Total number of students registered for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 8.22 Lakh Percentage of candidates appeared 95.79 %

