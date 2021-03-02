NTPC Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Diploma Trainee 2nd Stage Exam Call Letter @ntpc.co.in

NTPC Admit Card 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has uploaded the admit card of 2nd Stage Online Technical Exam for the post of Diploma Trainee on its website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC 2nd Stage Admit Card from the NTPC Career website i.e. www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NTPC Diploma Engineer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

NTPC Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card

How to Download NTPC Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of NTPC - https://www.ntpccareers.net/

Go to ‘Under Process’ Section

Click on the link - ‘Click Here to download admit card for the second level examination’ given under ‘Recruitment of Diploma Trainees for Coal Mining Region of NTPC Ltd Advt.No: CM/Ranchi: 01/2020’

It will redirect you to a new page where you need click ‘Click Here to download admit card for the second level examination’

A new page will where you are required to enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Download NTPC 2nd Level Admit Card

NTPC Diploma Trainee Second Level Exam Pattern

The exam will consists of 120 multiple choice questions on concerned discipline. Each questions will be of 1 mark. There will negative marking of 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 2 hours

The selection will be made on the basis of merit only. No skill test will be conducted.

Earlier, NTPC had conducted the exam for First Stage Exam.